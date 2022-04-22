How to complete the Hello, What Have We Here? challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Hibernation Station is one of the final levels during The Empire Strikes Back in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Here, players have to escape Cloud City and make their way to the Millennium Falcon. They will need to help Chewbacca repair it, defeat Boba Fett for the time being, and save Luke after his battle with Darth Vader.

Before all of that commences, however, there are a few challenges Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players can complete.

Hello, What Have We Here? is one of those challenges and requires a disguised rebel.

What to do to complete Hello, What Do We Have Here? in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Empire Weapon Caches can be found throughout various levels of the original trilogy. Villains can open these to obtain some extreme firepower as they push through the rest of a level.

Opening one with a villain won't suffice when it comes to the Hello, What Do We Have Here? challenge. Instead, players will have to open it up as a rebel disguised as a member of the Empire.

Rebels can put on Stormtrooper armor to disguise themselves in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Here is how to put on a rebel disguise and complete the Hello, What Do We Have Here? challenge during the Hibernation Station level:

There are plenty of Stormtroopers to defeat on this level. After a Stroomtrooper is taken out, it may drop some of its armor for a rebel to wear.

During the main story mission, Leia is the only character on the team who can wear the disguise. If Hibernation Station is played during free play, any Hero rebel character can put on the armor.

Put on the helmet, the chest armor, and the boots to fully dress as a Stormtrooper.

At the spot where a distraction is built for the enemy Stormtroopers, head north and take a right.

There is a curved hallway to walk through, with an Empire officer barking orders at the end near some lasers.

Use Chewbacca in the main story, or any Scoundrel otherwise, and shoot at the purple box on the wall past the laser barriers.

Switch back to the disguised rebel, go through the open lasers, and take a left.

Open the red box at the top of the stairs.

This is an Empire Weapons Cache and holds powerful weapons inside.

Once opened and a weapon is taken with the disguised rebel, Hello, What Do We Have Here? will be completed.

This challenge is one of the more complicated and out-of-the-way challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Taking a weapon from an Empire Weapons Cache will finish the challenge (Image via TT Games)

This is just one of the few challenges available during the Cloud City Hibernation Station level of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Complete it, and the others to receive a Kyber Brick.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh