How to complete the Surprise! challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with challenges that players may not be aware of from the get-go.

Completed challenges will be shown at the end of a level, but often, players don't even know that these challenges exist. One of those is the Surprise! challenge from Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

As players venture to Cloud City, they will relive the capturing of Han Solo and the duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. They can also complete the Surprise! challenge by triggering special defenses.

How to complete Surprise! in the Hibernation Station level of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get to the Hibernation Station level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players must complete all of Episode IV: A New Hope. It unlocks Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Playing through The Empire Strikes Back will see the adventure in Cloud City. Hibernation Station is the name of the level and objective that players need to finish towards the end of the episode.

Prepare for a battle on this landing pad with Boba Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

The Surprise! challenge is a hidden challenge that can be done on the landing pad as Chewbacca attempts to repair the Millennium Falcon during the Hibernation Station level.

Surprise! can be completed with any character, meaning it can be done during the first playthrough of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, or it can be done during a subsequent playthrough of the episode during free play mode.

A gonk droid has been placed on the activation switch for the secret defenses (Image via TT Games)

Here is how to complete the Surprise! challenge:

Take out the Empire officer in the hallway just east of the landing pad door.

Take the key card that the Empire officer drops.

Use the key card on the nearby door.

Exit to the landing pad and hurry to the Millennium Falcon.

Defend Chewbacca as he starts to repair the ship.

Battle the various Stormtroopers and Boba Fett as he attacks in his own ship.

Find one of the brown gonk droids nearby shortly into the battle and mount it.

Ride the gonk droid onto one of the two switches near the landing pad (they will be highlighted while riding the gonk droid).

This will cause a large anti-air cannon to rise out of that position.

Activating the cannon will complete the Surprise! challenge, and players can now use one of the cannons to take out Boba Fett and the Empire's forces.

Activating one of these turrets completes Surprise! in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

There are two locations with cannons that can be raised, but only one of them needs to be activated to complete this Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga challenge.

Completing all secret challenges at a level will provide players with a Kyber Brick. Surprise! is just one of three during Hibernation Station that will help players get their hands on the rare collectible.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar