How to complete I Spy Cream in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with main story missions, side missions, and challenges for players to complete.

As players make their way through the original trilogy and reach Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, they will stumble upon the city in the clouds that Lando Calrissian calls home.

In Cloud City, players will meet Willrow Hood, a character with whom they will partake in the I Spy Cream quest.

How to complete the I Spy Cream mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Willrow Hood's secret device in the movies was an old painted ice cream maker (Image via TT Games)

Players will have to start the original trilogy in Episode IV: A New Hope and complete it in order to unlock Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

After playing through Episode V, players should make their way to Cloud City. The I Spy Cream mission can be completed with story characters. Additionally, players have the option of returning to it after beating the Episode and unlocking free play.

Here is how players can avail of the I Spy Cream quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and complete it:

Travel to Cloud City, Bespin during Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Move to the northwest corner of Cloud City near the Shopping District

Find Willrow Hood and speak with this quest giver

Willrow will reveal he is being hunted by the Galactic Empire. They are trying to confiscate a special device that contains information about the Rebel Alliance

The goal of the mission is to escort Willrow Hood to the south entrance of Cloud City

Follow the mission's path and pay attention to Willrow's health the entire time

Waves of Stormtroopers will attack, and a Jedi or Dark Side character will deal with them

Defeat the waves of Stormtroopers along the way by any means necessary

Continue south to the Administration Building

Willrow Hood will stop and give the player the secret device that the Empire is after

Willrow will now get out of harm's way and I Spy Cream will be completed

After successfully escorting Willrow Hood till the end, players be able to unlock the character in the Extra category. However, the character requires stubs to be fully playable.

Players can purchase Willrow Hood via the character screen (Image via TT Games)

It costs 100,000 stubs to use Willrow Hood after he is unlocked. To unlock him, head to the character selection menu, choose Willrow, and confirm the purchase.

Studs are not too difficult to procure as they litter the world of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Destroy items, pick them up off the ground, and defeat enemies to obtain enough stubs to purchase the game's unlockables.

Edited by Saman