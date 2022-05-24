How to complete the Isn’t It Ironic Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can enjoy the entirety of what the game offers, from start to finish, without ever stepping foot into its side content. However, there are optional side missions, secrets to uncover, collectibles — like Kyber Bricks and Minikits — and challenges.

As the name suggests, challenges are Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s way of testing users. They could include performing a particular task during the story, shooting targets in space, finishing specific side missions, etc. Some can’t even be completed unless in Free Play mode, wherein gamers have full control of various unlocked characters.

Challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are all in good fun and do reward players for their efforts. For example, Poggle the Lesser is a playable character unlocked via a challenge.

One challenge, in particular, might be causing trouble for some users: ‘Isn’t It Ironic.’ It becomes available during The Last Jedi.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — Completing the ‘Isn’t It Ironic’ Challenge

During Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, specifically the ‘Master Codebreak-out’ mission, gamers play as Finn and Rose Tico. After breaking out of their cell, they attempt to escape. Before moving on, this is an opportunity to complete the ‘Isn’t It Ironic’ challenge.

Here is how it works, step by step:

Step 1 : Users must not run straight ahead as they step out of the cell. Instead, turn right and keep following the circular room until they come across a highlighted switch.

: Users must not run straight ahead as they step out of the cell. Instead, turn right and keep following the circular room until they come across a highlighted switch. Step 2 : Pull the switch, and the nearby cell opens.

: Pull the switch, and the nearby cell opens. Step 3 : Go inside the cell and break every object.

: Go inside the cell and break every object. Step 4 : Use the nearby broken pieces to construct a decoy Finn and Rose Tico.

: Use the nearby broken pieces to construct a decoy Finn and Rose Tico. Step 5 : Flip the switch on the decoy. The guards will notice the contraption and come to investigate.

: Flip the switch on the decoy. The guards will notice the contraption and come to investigate. Step 6: After the guards walk into the cell, pull the switch to the cell door to lock it. And with that, the challenge is completed.

If readers have not reached the ‘Master Codebreak-Out’ level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they should complete several levels before it is unlocked. The level is not unlocked until Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. To do that, players must:

Complete Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Finish each story mission in Episode VII

Complete ‘Dameron’s Defiance’ in Episode VIII

On the bright side, no side content has to be completed for Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to unlock. Typically, each episode can’t be accessed until the previous episode is finished. However, when users start a new game, Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Episode VII: The Force Awakens are unlocked by default.

With the ‘Isn’t It Ironic’ challenge completed in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, don’t forget that there are two other challenges in the level to finish, too. Every level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has three challenges to complete.

