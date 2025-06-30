How to complete Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle

The Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle appears during your time in the School section of the game. This puzzle blocks your way forward and requires you to interact with chess pieces to reveal a hidden key. It’s a short but important section where observation and careful placement are imperative.

Ad

Here is a guide to solving the Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle.

Where to find the Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle

Once you've escaped the Teacher, head upstairs, and you’ll enter a new room. To get through the next door, you’ll need to piece together a chess figure to reach the handle. This leads you into a space featuring a large, scattered chessboard setup.

Ad

Trending

A guide to solving the chess puzzle

Gameplay still (Image via BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

1) Reveal the solution

Ad

Head to the right side of the room and interact with the picture that has a red eye drawn on it. Pull it down to uncover a drawing showing how the pieces should be arranged. This is your reference for solving the puzzle.

2) Find the missing tops

The Rook top is located outside this room.

is located outside this room. The Queen top is on the right side of the puzzle room.

is on the right side of the puzzle room. The King top can be found on a table to the left of the board.

Ad

3) Reach the King's top

To get the King top off the table, place the Rook temporarily in the Queen’s spot so you can climb on top of it. Once you have the King top, place the Rook back in its proper location.

4) Place the pieces

Match the positions of the King, Queen, and Rook with those shown in the clue you saw behind the picture.

Also read: All trophies and achievements from Little Nightmares 2

Ad

Getting the key

Concluding the Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle (Image via BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Climb up onto the Rook piece and jump to the table to see a flickering light. Now, pull the light down, and a hidden door will open, revealing the key. Take it and return downstairs to unlock the door and continue your journey.

Ad

That concludes our guide for the Little Nightmares 2 chess puzzle. Check out more articles on Sportskeeda here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.