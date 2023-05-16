How to complete Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a really fascinating puzzle to solve. This shrine will test Link’s ability to create and use four-wheeled vehicles, so if that’s something you’ve been practicing, you’ll be in good hands. Predictably, this challenge requires heavy use of Ultrahand but will also make use of the time-rewinding Recall ability. While this puzzle might initially seem complex, it’s easy enough to complete and receive your reward.

Players who challenge the Marakuguc Shrine will, of course, receive a Light of Blessing but can also find a Strong Construct Bow. This is not a combat-heavy shrine, but Link must defeat a Construct. If you are confused about this puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, we have you covered.

How to easily complete Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As Ultrahand is the most powerful ability Link can access in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it won’t surprise you to learn it’s used throughout Marakuguc Shrine. The “Wheeled Wonders” puzzle can be found in Eldin Canyon at the coordinates [1761, 2508, 0437]. If you’ve found Goron City, it’s northeast of there and is easy enough to locate.

Early in the shrine, you’ll see a massive gulch with some panels connected together going down the wall. Look down, and use Ultrahand to pull the first panel up - this will bring the others as well. Use the Attach portion of Ultrahand to connect it to the panel on the other side, which makes a path you can cross.

Soon you’ll come upon a lake of lava that you need to cross. Marakuguc Shrine offers something interesting in this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom puzzle. You’ll see a bridge on one side of the chasm and a panel with two wheels.

Attach the wheeled contraption to the front of the bridge, get on, and strike the wheels with your weapon. This will turn them on and move the bridge across so you can proceed through Marakuguc Shrine.

The next portion of this shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a pair of panels, each with wheels connected. Move one close to the lava, take the other, and connect it behind the first, making a vehicle of sorts.

Hop on, strike the tires, and it will carry you across the lava floes to the next portion of the puzzle. Stop the vehicle, and run to the platform overhang to your right. You’ll need the Ascend ability for this part of the Marakuguc Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Lift yourself up to the next area, and defeat the nearby construct with whatever means you find convenient. It’s not a difficult fight.

You can also see a treasure chest in the corner of the room on a raised platform, and a gate in front of your next vehicle. Take the curved bridge piece and rotate it so you can use it as a climbing platform for the treasure chest - which contains a Strong Construct Bow.

Just attach this platform to the front of the vehicle, and the puzzle is all but complete (Image via Nintendo)

Climb back down, but take the curved platform with you - you will need it to finish up the Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Rotate it so the prongs face out and connect it to the front of the vehicle, making a sort of Cattle Catcher on the vehicle's front.

Activate the vehicle, and it will push a series of steel balls through to the next area, but a few might not go through this way. Just pick them up and throw them through manually. Once enough steel balls have made their way into the pit, the door will open, allowing you to finish.

From there, just secure your Light of Blessing, and you’ve completed Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

