All Link abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the newest addition to the legendary Zelda series and has already cemented a spot as one of the best games of the year. Along with the immersive storyline, the addition of several new abilities has made the game so good. These abilities are crucial to progress through the missions but have made the open-world experience much more fun.

There are six major abilities possessed by Link in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and this article will go through all of their uses and how to unlock them.

These are the six abilities possessed by Link in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ultrahand

Vehicles can be created using the Ultrahand ability (Image via Nintendo)

Location - The Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be unlocked by completing the Ukouh Shrine, which can be found on the Great Sky Island.

Usage - Ultrahand is one of the most fun abilities in the game, as it allows you to pick up several items throughout the world and attach them to each other. All glowing items across the world can be picked up using this ability. It can also be used to create vehicles such as boats and cars.

Fuse

Location - The Fuse ability can be obtained by completing the In-Isa Shrine on the Great Sky Island. Fuse is one of the most important abilities in the game and is used throughout several quests.

Usage - This ability allows you to combine your weapons, shields, arrows, and armor with other items found in the game, thus creating various different combinations. It can improve the durabilities of these items or create specialized weapons. For example, the Rocket Shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is created by fusing a shield with a rocket, giving it special powers.

Camera

The Camera in-game (Image via Nintendo)

Location - The Camera ability can be gained once the player reaches Hyrule and completes the tasks in Great Sky Island. You can get it by completing the Camera Work in the Depths quest in Lookout Landing.

Usage - You can use the Camera ability to take photos of your adventures across Hyrule. You can even take a selfie and get Link to do various poses. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does have a lot of beautiful landscapes and sceneries, so the Camera ability makes sense even though it doesn't come into use in the main quests too often.

Ascend

The Ascend ability in use (Image via Nintendo)

Location - The Ascend ability can be obtained by completing the Gutanbac Shrine on the Great Sky Island, which is one of the parts of the main quests. Here's an in-depth guide on how you can conquer the Gutanbac Shrine easily.

Usage - One of the easiest abilities to use in the game, Ascend also makes your life very easy as you traverse through the varying floating islands of Hyrule. This ability sends Link straight up into the air if there is a solid surface above him, helping you save a lot of time as well as much-needed stamina.

Recall

Recall is used here to go up to the islands (Image via Nintendo)

Location - Like most abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Recall can be gained by completing a shrine. Players must complete the Nachoyah Shrine on the Great Sky Island to get the Recall ability.

Usage - The Recall ability allows Link to send certain objects back in time. These objects will only remain in this state for a small period of time, but that is enough to complete the puzzles throughout the game. The ability can also be used to travel up to the Sky Islands by standing on rocks that have fallen down to the main ground and recalling them to go back up.

Autobuild

Usage - Autobuild is the last ability unlocked in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and can only be found after completing the main quest. It can be obtained in the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths.

Usage - The Autobuild keeps a blueprint of all the structures you have built with your Ultrahand and can be used to rebuild all of them with ease. You can pick and choose the structure you want to create from a list, and Autobuild will create it for you using the materials nearby.

