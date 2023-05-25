How to complete Mayamats shrine in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Like many shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayamats shrine requires players to solve its puzzles before being eligible for rewards. The Mayamats shrine features "A Route for a Ball" trial for players to complete. The objective is simple, find and bring the right ball to the socket on the floor by the main chamber's gate containing the Light of Blessing.

The puzzle can be a little baffling initially, but it is not difficult to complete once you understand the solution. You will require abilities like Ultrahand and Ascend to get through the trial of Mayamats shrine.

This guide provides a walkthrough on easily completing the Mayamats shrine challenge.

Completing the Mayamats shrine challenge in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Location

Mayamats shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Coordinates: [-4637, -1515, 0452].

You can find this shrine in the westernmost part of the map below the Gerudo Highlands region in Tears of The Kingdom. Look near Rutimala Hill for a more precise location of the shrine. Follow the coordinates mentioned above to easily reach its entrance.

Mayamats shrine puzzle solution

Mayamats shrine puzzle solution in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Lootward/ youtube.com)

As the trial's name suggests, you must find a ball with an ancient inscription and bring it to the socket near the chamber's gate. The ball will act as a key while you act as a guide to the route for the ball.

Here are the steps to complete the "A Route for a Ball" trial:

Step 1: Enter the shrine and go left towards the air vent. The vents will create a wind draft across the big gap between you and the next landing.

Step 2: Jump onto the air stream with Link's paraglider and ride the wave onto the next platform. After landing, go left and use the Ascend ability to get the big ball on the pedestal.

Step 3: Use the Ultrahand ability to bring it down. You can use the ball to get to the treasure chest by placing it in the gap between Link and the chest. The treasure will reward you with a Large Zonai Charge or something similar.

Collect a Large Zonai Charge from the treasure chest in the shrine (Image via Nintendo)

Step 4: Right beside the opening with the chest, you will find a funnel-shaped structure on the wall. Place the big ball here and use the Ascend ability to permeate through it and get to the next landing.

Step 5: With your Ultrahand, place the big ball on the metal railing and keep pushing it until it makes contact with the smaller ball, which is the one you need to complete in the "A Route for a Ball" trial.

Place the big ball on the metal railing using Ultrahand (Image via Nintendo)

Step 6: Keep holding the big ball with Ultrahand and wait for the two balls to make contact to fuse them together. When you let go, they will roll down the railing and drop near you.

Step 7: Use the Ultrahand ability again and take the two fused balls back to the landing with the air vents. There is another railing you can use to roll them down there. Ensure to keep the balls fused as the smaller ball does not have the radius to roll down the railings.

Keep both the balls fused to roll them down the railing (Image via Nintendo)

Step 8: Separate the balls and bring the smaller one to its respective place in front of the door. Place it in the socket to unlock the chamber.

Step 9: Walk in and collect the Light of Blessing to complete the shrine challenge.

With this, the Mayamats shrine puzzle is solved. You can use the Light of Blessing to increase health points and Stamina when you come across Goddess Statues in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

