How to complete Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

There is much to do as you go around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. But one of the main things that need your attention in the Breath of the Wild sequel is visiting Shrines scattered across the realm and collecting Lights of Blessing by completing the challenges inside the Shrines. These rewards can be exchanged for increased health and stamina in the game.

However, there being 152 of these places, it can get quite overwhelming to figure out where each of them is. This guide will focus on Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, which is one of the 32 Shrines located in the sky. Read on to find out how to find it and how to solve the trial inside it.

Mayaumekis Shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Mayaumekis Shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

This Shrine-in-the-sky is located in the Hebra Mountains Sky region, more specifically, in the Rising Island Chain. The precise coordinates for the location are (-2947, 3051, 0897), which is vertically lower and slightly to the North-west of The Wind Temple.

Downward Force walkthrough: Solving the Mayaumekis Shrine trial in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

This is one of the easiest Shrine trials in the game, as it doesn't require you to use any special abilities to fuse things or construct vehicles to cover ground. You can easily get through the Mayaumekis Shrine by following these steps:

1) As you walk in, you will see that your path is blocked by bars like in prison. You will see one of the switches similar to the one in the Mayachin Shrine. You can shoot an arrow through the gap for a door to open up.

2) Once inside, climb through the stairs on the right side of the room to encounter a Construct. You can easily kill it using a couple of arrows.

3) Then jump onto the trampoline-like thing in front of you, and it will take you to another level. Glide onto it and then walk to the extended platform from where you have to make your next jump.

4) Jump from this trampoline and guide your Paraglider to land on the floating ship across from you. Once on that, jump again and reach the platform in the corner of the room to your left. You will find a chest with 10 basic arrows inside.

5) From this platform, skip the trampoline immediately in front of you and glide to the trampoline after that. Jump on it to reach another jail-like structure above you.

6) Here, you will see another switch like the one you saw in the first part of this Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Shoot an arrow to open up the entry to this section, containing the final step in the Shrine.

7) Fall from here and guide yourself to the trampoline under this structure. You have to jump on this one to reach the end of this Shrine and collect your Light of Blessing.

You can find more such guides to help you out on your journey in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, be it in searching for armor sets or locating Dragons.

