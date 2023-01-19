How to complete “More Important than Berries” in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey has a fair amount of side quests and missions that players can take on to get their hands on some rare loot and items.

While most of these missions are not too hard to complete, a few require more effort than expected. One such mission is the “More Important than Berries” side quest, where you will be tasked with collecting two photos.

“More Important than Berries” is one of the trickier quests in the game. Understandably, there are many players in the community who are having a tough time completing the mission.

The quest begins after you have accepted it by speaking to the Irritated Man (Pompous Tam) in Nanohana.

Today’s guide goes over some of the steps that you will be required to take in order to complete the “More Important than Berries” quest in One Piece Odyssey.

Locations of pictures required to complete the “More Important than Berries” in One Piece Odyssey

To complete the “More Important than Berries” side quest in One Piece Odyssey, you are required to collect two pictures and bring them back to the Irritated Man. Here's where they can be found:

1) Picture of 2 Children

The first picture can be found in the Desert Near Nonohana. Once you have made your way to the area, you will be required to make a camp at the very center. You will then notice a small passage that heads west of the camp, which you can go through with Chopper’s help.

If you continue toward the northwest corner of the Desolate Valley, you will eventually reach a broken bridge in the game. Here, you will notice the Picture of 2 Children on the ground that you will be able to collect and then take back to the Irritated Man.

2) Picture of 1 Adult

The second picture can be found in the Ravine of No Return, which you can reach after making your way through the path that will take you north of the Desert Near Nanohana area.

Once you have made your way into the ravine, you must follow the mine cart tracks leading into a cave. Taking a right where the tract ends, you will need to follow the corridor to discover a room with a stone head in the center.

From here, make your way right and pass by a man on the ground to reach a room filled with scorpions. The Picture of 1 Adult is located here, and you will be able to collect it by just interacting with it.

Once you have acquired the second picture, you will be required to head back to Nanohana and interact with the Irritated Man. This will complete the “More Important than Berries” side quest in One Piece Odyssey.

While the first picture required in the side quest is easy enough to come by, the second takes a fair bit of searching to acquire. This makes the mission one of the harder challenges to complete in the game.

