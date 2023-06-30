Final Fantasy 16 has a wealth of side quests to complete, including Nobody's Tool. Unlike most quests, this one concludes in a powerful Notorious Mark boss battle. However, it’s nothing Clive Rosfield can’t handle. You can take this on at The Hideaway once you’re on the “Back to Their Origin” main story quest. Powerful foes await at Balmung Dark, and Dorys needs Clive’s help.

Here’s what you need to do when completing Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16, from finding the quest, to securing your rewards after defeating the Kuza Beast.

Where to unlock Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16

After chatting with Dorys, you can set out to Balmung Dark (Image via Square Enix)

During the Back to Their Origin mission in Final Fantasy 16, you can return to The Hideaway and speak to Dorys. She needs help with a mission into the prison known as Balmung Dark. This means you would have already been to Waloed, giving you access to their teleporter points. When you are ready to head back, speak to Dorys, and get this started.

According to Dorys, an acquaintance of hers may be held prisoner in Balmung Dark, and she wants to get them free, no matter what it takes. Clive agrees to help, and thus, the side quest begins. To get as close to this mission's location as possible, teleport to Ravenwit Walls and get started.

How to complete Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Journey to Balmung Dark

Find and rescue the captive Bearers

Join Dorys on the second floor

Search the east wing

Slay the Kuza Beast

Thankfully, finding quest locations in Final Fantasy 16 is very easy. When you arrive at Ravenwit Walls, follow the marker until you get to Balmung Dark for Nobody's Tool. You will have a few bombs to overcome first, but they aren’t a challenge.

After a cutscene, head left down the first corridor you see and defeat the enemies on the way. They are Akashic, but they aren’t a threat to Clive Rosfield. You will see some shelves you can inspect; keep going left until you see the next group. Take them out and inspect the table for a document.

After completing this part of the quest, you can move on to meet Dorys (Image via Square Enix)

Next, just run to the end of the corridor, and you’ll see a piece of paper on the ground. Interact with that to update Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16. Head back the way you came until you reach the staircase on your right. Head up and follow the quest marker, and fight whoever you come across.

You will see Dorys and chat with her before you go back downstairs again. Open the locked door and speak to the girl you find in this area. You’ll see another cutscene. After this, you must return to the main area, where a massive foe awaits.

While the Kuza Beast, an A-Rank Notorious Mark, seems dangerous, it’s not too hard to overcome. We have a detailed guide on fighting this monster here. It’s easy to dodge his melee strikes, and by keeping close, you avoid the dangerous ranged attacks.

You’ll see an important cutscene after the boss battle, which will then end Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16.

Rewards for completing Nobody's Tool in Final Fantasy 16

Rewards for beating Kuza Beast

5,500 XP

90 AP

15,000 Gil

35 Renown

Behemoth Shackle x1

Meteorite x2

Rewards for side quest

9,600 XP

50 Renown

The Breath of Darkness (Gungnir) x1

Meteorite x1

One of the great things about Nobody's Tool is the double-up on rewards. You gain the Notorious Mark rewards, as well as the side quest rewards. Completing these gives you a large amount of Renown to help you get great rewards from The Patron’s Whisper.

While this isn’t an exceptionally difficult side quest in Final Fantasy 16, don’t take the Kuza Beast lightly. It is still one of the A-Rank hunts. You can also read our review of FF16 here, where we call it a masterpiece.

