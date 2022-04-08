How to complete the Petranaki Panic challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features some of the most in-depth playable recreations of the hit sci-fi franchise. Fans of the films will love tearing through the storylines in brick-built cartoon form.

Petranaki Panic is a mission in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. It covers the film's third act, in which the heroes must free themselves from capture by Count Dooku while a roaring crowd cheers them on. The level features three additional challenges that can be completed in the brawl.

The Petranaki Panic challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The challenges are small additional tasks that aren't required but can be accomplished for extra rewards at the end of the level. The three that are available at this level are simple and can be completed easily.

The first challenge is entitled "In Their Heads!", and it requires the use of a Jedi Mind Trick. Just approach one of the three monsters in the pit and use the Influence ability. Manipulate any of the three to attack one of the other, and the challenge will be complete.

The second challenge is entitled "Rumble in the Arena". This tasks players with riding the massive Reek to defeat enemy battle droids. The Reek can be ridden after it's been defeated and Jedi have entered the arena. Players must trample 20 droids with the Reek to complete this challenge.

Finally, the third challenge is entitled "Re-gifted", and it requires only a simple attack. Jango Fett must target the player with a missile, and the player must use the Force to catch it out of the air and throw it back. The challenge is completed after successfully hitting an enemy with Jango's rocket.

Petranaki Panic rewards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has numerous currencies and treasures to reward its players. Challenges have their own payout along with beating levels and advanced requirements.

Beating all three challenges in this level will reward the player with a Kyber Brick. These items are extremely plentiful, but they are crucial for upgrading characters. This game breaks its massive cast into ten available classes, each of which has abilities that can be upgraded with Kyber Bricks.

Skilled players can rack up six Kyber Bricks throughout Petranaki Panic. One comes from beating the level, and the other comes from beating the three challenges. Players can get a third one by finding all of the Minikits in the level. The final three come from unlocking the True Jedi achievement in the level.

To reap the maximum reward from the level, players must beat the level, take on all three challenges, and find 35,000 studs while doing it. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets its players choose their challenge level and reap the rewards.

