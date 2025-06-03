How to complete Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

Players can complete Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign by fighting bosses and embarking on expeditions. Nightreign features three Rememberance quests for the Raider. Gamers can use the Journal to access entries for Raider, which can be unlocked by obtaining memory fragments through gameplay. The Remembrance will unlock at a certain point when you earn more entries for a Nightfairer.

Ad

This article explains how players can complete Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Finishing Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

Quest 1

Onestrike Gladiator boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

You can get all Raiders' Remembrance quests in Elden Ring Nightreign within the Roundtable Hold POI. Chapter 2 will be unlocked after getting the first memory fragment with Raider. Enter the memory and interact with Iron Menial. When it's done, touch the monument, and doing this will start the Tourney Between contest, where you'll have to defeat multiple enemies.

Ad

Trending

The Onestrike Gladiator is the first challenger you can easily defeat. You must time your attacks and dodge incoming ones by rolling or distancing. However, his weapon's skill can deal two successive heavy attacks that could end your journey.

After winning the fight, chat with Iron Menial and touch the monument for the next challenger. Speak with him for the final time, and you'll complete the Remembrance. The reward for completing the first Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign is the Torn Braided Cord Relic, which will boost the Raider's character skill.

Ad

Also read: What are Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Quest 2

Blinding Elder Lion in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

This quest is similar to the previous Raiders' Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign. After progressing to Chapter 4, spawn next to the monument location and speak with Iron Menial to start the next fight. This time, you'll face Blinding Elder Lion, a powerful foe with fast attacks. His attacks cover a large area and can even hurt while backrolling.

Ad

The best way to defeat the Blinding Elder Lion is by doing continuous positioning and using long-range attacks. You must spam your abilities, and you might even lose the first time, but you get unlimited tries, giving you enough time to defeat this opponent.

After defeating the enemy, talk with Iron Menial to end the second quest. You'll be rewarded with a Relic Rite for Raider anda new Chalice for doing the second quest for Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Ad

Also read: How to preload Elden Ring Nightreign? System requirements and file size explored

Quest 3

White Horn in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The final quest for Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign can be started in Chapter 7. Like the previous quests, you must fight a powerful Nightlord. Speak with the Iron Menial, who will inform you about the absence of the next challenger. After that, open the map and fast travel to the shore. Stand near the fallen pillar, and you'll be teleported to the arena where you'll face the White Horn.

Ad

After defeating this boss, speak with Iron Menial and pay respect to the White Horn by reading the text on the monument. You will receive the Remembrance skin as a reward for doing the Raider's Remembrance in the Elden Ring Nightreign quest. An additional reward is waiting for you in the present, called the Black Claw Necklace Relic. This item heals any Nightfairer who defeats an opponent near the Totem Stela POI.

Ad

Also read: How to complete Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign

That's all on doing Raider's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.