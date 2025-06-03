To complete Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, you must embark on a few expeditions and take on some opponents. There are currently four Remembrance Quests available for Duchess, and each one of them unlocks at a different Chapter of the character's journal. To unlock chapters, you generally need to play the game and finish objectives.

This article will explain how to finish Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Finishing Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign

Quest 1

To finish the first quest, you must have Chapter 3 of Duchess' Journal unlocked. If you don't, simply play the game as the Nightfare more often and complete runs until the Memory Fragment is unlocked.

Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming||FromSoftware)

Flip to Chapter 3 of the journal and start Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign. After entering the Realm of Remembrance, speak with the Raider by the Roundtable and finish his dialogue.

Next, speak with Wylder in the room next to the Journal and exhaust his dialogue as well. Finally, get back to the Raider and speak with him to unlock your Personal Objective: Find armament maintenance materials in Limveld.

Start an expedition as Duchess and check the map for the materials marked in red. Once you get to them, you will have to battle three Erdtree Guardians of the Dew. Taking them down will grant you the Golden Dew. Claim it and finish your run.

Next, return to Wylder and give him the Golden Dew in exchange for Faded Iron Coins. You will have to finish some of his dialogue in the process. Now, you will have to exhaust the dialogue of the Raider, Revenant, who will be found in a forest on the West side of the map, and finally, Iron Menial found in the Codex Room.

Once you reach the Iron Menial, speak to him "About the Wylder’s condition" and finish some dialogue to finish the Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring and get the reward: Golden Dew Relic. Conclude the quest using the glowing strand.

Quest 2

For this Duchess Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, you must flip the Journal to Chapter 6. First, find the Wylder who is sitting in the corner of the Executor’s easel. There should be a plate next to him and inside it, some Pita Bread, eat it. Listen to the Wylder's dialogue, and you will obtain the Pita Bread.

Next, go to the Dressing Room and speak to the Iron Menial and say, "About the Pita Bread." Listen to all of his dialogue and conclude the quest using the glowing strand, and you will have obtained the reward: Duchess' Chalice.

Quest 3

The third quest takes you to the Revenant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

For the next Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, you still need to be on Chapter 6 of the Journal. Once you enter the Remembrance, read a note from the Revenant on the round table, and it will ask you to meet her on the beach.

Speaking to her on the beach will initiate a fight, and you'll have to defeat her along with those who protect her in the fight. Once you're done defeating her, speak to her to obtain the Crown Medal.

Next, go to the Dining Room and speak to the Raider and say "Maybe we shouldn't defeat the Nightlord," listen to him speak and finish his dialogue, this will help you unlock your Personal objective: Find the message in Limveld.

To finish the next part of Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, you can start any expedition. The location of the message will be marked in red on the map. Go to the location. You must defeat three Fallen Mercenary Kaiden Sellswords to get the Weathervane's Words from the gravestone.

Complete your run and return to the Raider. Share Weathervane's message with him and finish his dialogue to get the Double Sided Coin. Conclude Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nighreign using the glowing strand. You will get your rewards: The Crown Medal Relic.

Quest 4

The Expedition menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

For the final Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, you need to once again flip the Journal to Chapter 6. Once inside Remembrance, bless the Iron Coin.

This action will get you the Blessed Iron Coin, which you can take to the Iron Menial in the basement crypt. Listen to his dialogue and give him the Blessed Iron Coin, and then exhaust dialogue.

Finally, speak with the Wylder in the Dressing Room and say "Let us defeat the Nightlord," and then exhaust his dialogue. Go back to the Iron Menial to speak and conclude the final Duchess' Remembrance Quest in Elden Ring Nightreign to obtain your rewards: Duchess Remembrance Outfit and Blessed Iron Coin Relic.

