Elden Ring Nightreign does storytelling differently from the main game. Instead of cryptic item descriptions and vague NPC dialogues, each character has their story told through Remembrances and Journal entries. Guardian, a Pinionfolk filled with guilt over his past, has some of the most emotional Remembrances in the game. Completing them not only reveals his backstory but also rewards you with powerful Relics, Rites, and gear.

Ad

This guide will walk you through how to complete Guardian's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

What are Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign and how do you unlock them?

Remembrances are character-specific story missions that become available once you collect Memory Fragments. These aren’t physical items you pick up; they unlock automatically after certain actions, like beating a boss or completing an expedition.

Ad

Trending

Unravel Guardian’s tragic past through his Remembrances and uncover the truth behind his fallen flock (Image via FromSoftware | YouTube/@PlayStation)

and story quests. Note that you can’t unlock new Journal entries until all available Remembrances are completed. His Journal contains 10 entries, which is more than any other character, so there’s a lot to discover.

Ad

Remembrance 1

Your first step is to talk to Iron Menial at the Roundtable Hold. After the conversation, head out to Limveld, where you’ll need to find and defeat a lone Golem hidden in a remote corner of the map. The Golem is tough and moves around a lot. If it gets too far from its original spot, it’ll teleport back, which can be frustrating.

To make the fight easier, wait until Day 2 when your character is stronger. Once you defeat the Golem, you’ll receive the Stone Stake, which you’ll need to bring back to Iron Menial to complete the Remembrance.

Ad

Remembrance 2

This Remembrance takes place entirely inside the Roundtable Hold. Start by speaking to the Spectral Merchant, who will be marked on the map. He gives you an Eerie Charm and also sells some non-unique Relic Stones. After receiving the charm, head back to the central chamber. All of a sudden, Guardian will feel dizzy and lose consciousness.

Once he wakes up, you'll need to find and kill the Spectral Merchant to protect Guardian’s new flock. Even though the game presents it as a choice, this outcome is locked, and you will have to eliminate him.

Ad

Remembrance 3

This one sends you back out into Limveld. Speak to Iron Menial first, then look for the Demon Merchant on the map. He’ll offer you the Cursed Volume in exchange for 10,000 Runes. Before you rush to him, take time to farm enough runes to avoid coming up short.

Once the trade is made, head back to the Roundtable Hold and speak with Iron Menial again to finish the remembrance. You can fail the expedition and still keep the Cursed Volume, but don’t quit the run, or you’ll lose your progress.

Ad

Remembrance 4

The final Remembrance dives deep into the Guardian’s past. It begins when you read a letter from Revenant, followed by checking the shelf in the study, just before the garden exit.

Afterward, talk to Recluse in the garden, who reveals that she was responsible for cursing the Guardian’s original flock. She’ll hand you the Witch’s Brooch as proof. You can choose to punish or forgive her, but the outcome remains the same, and Guardian chooses forgiveness to protect his new flock.

Ad

Aftermath

The extended scene during the final boss battle is important for the Guardian's Story (Image via FromSoftware | YouTube/@PlayStation)

Once you’ve finished all four Remembrances, Guardian gets an exclusive extended scene during the final boss battle. It’s worth it, both for lore and gameplay.

Ad

Guardian’s Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign are more than just side quests, as they’re a deep dive into his past and his relationships with other characters.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.