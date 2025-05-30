Elden Ring Nightreign: Character tier list

If you're diving into Elden Ring Nightreign, you know this isn't just another Soulsborne experience. With its roguelike structure, randomized loot, and fast-paced team combat, Nightreign offers a fresh twist on the tested formula of Elden Ring.

While every class is technically viable, some are just easier to work with. Whether you're playing solo or co-op, this tier list breaks down which characters dominate and which ones struggle based on survivability, damage, and team utility.

Elden Ring Nightreign's character tier list

A guide to the best classes in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

S-Tier characters

Duchess

The Duchess is a powerhouse. Her main ability, Restage, replays damage dealt in a short window, which can eat a chunk out of the boss's HP bar when timed right. Plus, she gets a relic that activates Restage automatically during chain attacks. Her invisibility ultimate also helps revive allies or sneak out of danger.

Ironeye

The only true ranged specialist, Ironeye thrives from a distance. Though it doesn't hit hard, this basic art ability marks enemies so they take extra damage, and also lets you quickly dodge away from danger. The ultimate fires a giant storm arrow that revives allies, breaks the boss's poise, and deals good damage.

Wylder

Wylder is perfect for beginners. With strong strength and dex scaling, you can make almost any weapon work. The grappling-hook art offers great mobility and even lets you pull enemies in. The ultimate explodes in a massive fire blast, but the aim can be tricky.

A-Tier characters

Recluse

The Recluse can be devastating if you get the right spells. Her Magick Cocktail combines elemental attacks for significant damage, but it also needs a good spell mix. Her ultimate heals the team’s HP and FP per hit, giving her strong support value.

Executor

If you're into parrying and bleed builds, the Executor is your pick. Its perfect guard skill lets you counter any attack, and the damage ramps up fast. The only downside is that you can only walk while using their key ability, which makes getting into position tough during hectic fights.

Raider

The Raider is a brute with a focus on dual-wielding and raw power. His starting strength is unmatched, and his attacks wreck standard enemies. But stamina is his downfall as heavy attacks eat it up fast, and without buffs or support, you’ll gas out mid-fight.

B-Tier characters

Revenant

Revenant is all about faith scaling, but faith-based weapons and spells are rare drops. She can work wonders with the right Incantations. In other cases, she ends up underpowered compared to the rest. If you’re lucky with your drops, she’s solid. If not, you’re in for a grind.

Guardian

On paper, the Guardian should be a tank. In practice, he gets stunned way too easily. His block eats stamina, and his basic art only works on weaker enemies. Without specific stamina or shield buffs, he’s not fulfilling the tank role as intended. He can be useful, but the effort often isn’t worth the reward.

Elden Ring Nightreign is all about adapting to what the game throws at you, and your class choice plays a huge part in that. S-tier characters like Duchess and Wylder offer flexibility and strength right from the start, while B-tier ones like Guardian demand specific gear or team setups to shine.

Still, don’t be afraid to experiment. Sometimes, a low-tier class with a good loadout can outperform an S-tier on a bad run. Just remember that skill, timing, and strategy also matter just as much as class choice.

