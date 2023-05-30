How to complete Reede's Secret side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers numerous captivating elements that keep players engaged for hours, ensuring consistent high-level excitement. With the freedom to roam in a vast world, players can indulge in a wide array of activities. From hunting animals to exploring various regions and unraveling mysteries, this game provides an endless assortment of enjoyable gameplay features.

Another remarkable feature involves the side quests, which present players with many tasks to fulfill the requests of various random characters within the game. Participating in these quests is essential for several important reasons, one being the valuable rewards players receive upon completion. These rewards assist their journey, whether it's a treasure, rupees, or food items.

Considering the significance of every small item in the game, the availability of resources is a crucial factor to consider, making participation in side quests a necessity. This guide provides instructions on how to effortlessly finish The Reede's secret side quest, which involves accomplishing a task assigned by Clavia, a character found in Hateno Village.

Guide to quickly complete the Reede's Secret side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Make your way to the house located in Hateno village (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To initiate the quest, go to the house in Hateno Village, as shown in the above image, near the Hateno Village West Well. Once inside, converse with Clavia, after which she will assign you a task. Please be aware that if you cannot find Clavia during the daytime, wait until nighttime.

Clavia will talk about the Mayoral Election (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Clavia will discuss the Mayoral Election and her husband's secretive activities during your conversation. These activities occur at midnight when her husband locks himself in a room. Clavia informs you that the room is securely locked and lacks a window for direct entry. However, she mentions possibly digging a hole underground to access the room.

Exit the house and proceed to the area behind it (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

After the conversation, exit the house and proceed to the area behind it, where you will find a Well. This Well is the correct route to Clavia's husband's room.

Utilize your Ultrahand ability to displace the boulder (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Descend into the Well and continue until you face a boulder obstructing your path. Utilize your Ultrahand ability to displace the boulder and proceed through. Beyond this obstacle, you will discover numerous BrightBloom Seeds and Sparkling Boulders.

If you desire additional treasures, break these Sparkling Boulders to obtain Flints or Amber. These boulders can be quickly shattered by using a weapon combined with Rock. Once you have acquired these treasures, continue straight until you reach the end of the underground path. From there, employ the Ascend ability to move upwards, directly arriving inside Clavia's husband's room.

You will come across a table with a book (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon entering, you will come across a table with a book placed on it. You must read this book, as it delves into food farming activities and attracting young individuals through innovative farming techniques.

You will be rewarded with 10 Hylian Tomatoes (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once you have finished reading the book, proceed to the house and converse with Clavia to complete the quest. As a reward for accomplishing the quest, you will be rewarded with 10 Hylian Tomatoes. These tomatoes are highly advantageous for meal preparation, as they can restore more hearts.

