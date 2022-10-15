How to complete Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23? Estimated costs, solutions, and more

The Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC is the first player-item challenge in FIFA 23 that belongs to the latest promo. The card was leaked earlier on October 14, and it was stated that a task would come for players to obtain the special card. It hasn't taken long, and fans can now complete the SBC to guarantee themselves a Rulebreakers card in the process.

EA Sports have released 12 unique but amazing cards as part of Team 1 of the promo. These are now available in packs in FIFA 23 and can be obtained if someone is lucky. That said, the odds of getting a Rulebreakers card are low, and the SBC is a better alternative to go about it.

While it might not suit all players, the Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC isn't very costly to complete. Moreover, the card will fit in several squads with the new chemistry system. Let's take a look at the challenges a player will need to complete and how many coins they might have to spend.

Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC is the first themed challenge from latest FIFA 23 promo

As expected, the Rulebreakers promo has launched with a player-item SBC and contains two individual tasks. Both come with their rewards, but it's easy to guess the main prize. Here are the two challenges of the Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23:

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Players Pack

Players must complete both tasks over the next week to complete the Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23. The special card will be unlocked upon completion, and it's worth remembering that all the rewards are untradable.

Players will have to potentially spend around 45,000 FUT coins if they want to complete both tasks. Any final cost will come down to fodder use, and players will also require a TOTW card to complete the first challenge. Using fodder in that position could potentially reduce the cost by at least 11,000-12,000 FUT coins.

Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC rewards an 86-rated RM card with CAM and RW as alternative positions. The first attribute that stands out is the 87 Pace, and he will be a handful considering his work. With 84 Shooting and 85 Passing, it can be used as a traditional winger or as an inside forward in FIFA 23.

While some of the stats are pretty good, there are also apparent weaknesses. The Romain Faivre Rulebreakers SBC card is one-footed with 3* Weak Foot. A better rating on it will be beneficial for the players to a large extent. The card's 4* Skill Moves will complement the 85 Dribbling on the card.

The card is certainly worth it to an extent, despite the weaknesses. A lesser price of around 30,000-35,000 FUT coins will certainly be more justified. Nevertheless, players will be able to bring down the final costs by using as much fodder as possible.

