How to complete Rotsumamu Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom?

The Rotsumamu Shrine has the "A Balanced Plan" trial in store for our adventurers. The shrine can be found in the Gerudo Highlands region of the map in Tears of The Kingdom and is easier to access from the Skyview Tower of this place. The coordinates are [13407, -1362, 0335]. To complete the shrine, you will need to employ your sense of balancing stuff on platforms that are connected to hinges.

The shrine puzzle is relatively simple, and you can also get a little creative with it. Other than that, there is also a chest to reward players with a Large Zonaite.

Here is a guide to easily complete the Rotsumamu Shrine puzzle.

How to easily complete the Rotsumamu Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom?

Here is a step-by-step run-down to guide you on how to get this shrine puzzle completed easily.

Step 1: First, activate the Rotsumammu Shrine and enter to start the "A Balanced Plan" trial.

Step 2: As you go down the steps, you will find a platform leading up to the higher landing. Go up the platform and jump onto the landing before the platform dips the other way.

Step 3: Following this, you will find another platform to take you up to the next section. Use the barrel lying nearby and fuse it onto the left end of this platform using the Ultrahand ability. This will tip the platform down and clear a path for you to reach the next section.

Place the barrel on top to tip the platform in the Rotsumamu Shrine (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Step 4: This next part has yet another platform that you will have to use to get to the rewards. There will already be a few cubes attached to the right end of this platform, just below the entrance to the shrine statues.

Step 5: Find an isolated cube and a detached slab on the ground in front of you and load them onto the hinged platform using Ultrahand to craft your path to the entrance.

Step 6: You must attach and detach these resources however you see fit to create a way to the chest containing the Large Zonaite. Consequently, you will have to reuse them to reach the small entrance to the right as well.

Use Ascend to reach the entrance in Rotsumamu Shrine (Image via OnGame MultiGaming/ youtube.com)

It may require a few tries before you get the hang of it. A good tip is to use the slab and fuse it upright with the pre-existing cubes. Then, using the Ultrahand ability, fuse the isolated cube atop this slab. This will create a space for you to use Link's Ascend ability to simply permeate through the cube and reach the entrance.

Players can also use the slab and the cube to try and tip the platform the other way as the physics does allow it, but that would require meticulous placements of the resources.

Place resources on the hinged platform in Rotsumamu Shrine (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Step 7: Activate the sigil once you reach the stone statues, and you will be rewarded with a Light of Blessing for health and stamina upgrades.

With this, the Rotsumamu Shrine puzzle in Tears of The Kingdom is complete. You get to walk out with a Light of Blessing and a Large Zonaite. The Ascend ability will prove useful for this shrine though you can make do without it as well.

