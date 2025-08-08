How to complete Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 08, 2025 08:27 GMT
Warzone limited time Satellite Hijack Contract explored (Image via Activision)

Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone Season 5 is a new type of mission that is directly linked to the Stadium POI. The new seasonal update brought a lot of different changes, including a whole new battle pass, the Stadium POI being open for combat, a new Resurgence mode LTM, new weapons, and more. It is an exciting patch for enthusiasts as the developers bring back one of Verdansk’s most loved drop locations.

This article will highlight the new Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

A guide to complete Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone

Here is a quick guide on how you can complete the Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone Season 5:

  • This contract is not squad exclusive and can be activated by multiple teams at the same time. One of the conditions for breaching the Stadium POI is tied to different teams completing the contract.
  • Once you find the contract and activate it, you will need to navigate to a campsite and investigate the region to find a Decryption Tool.
  • You can then choose to initiate fights against opponents who have already acquired the tool. Head over to the required Relay Module and initiate the hacking process.
  • Once the hacking process is complete, you can head over to the Stadium POI and enter through the breached routes.
It is important to note that the Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone is a limited-time contract. This means that you can only participate, activate, and complete this mission for a week in Activision’s battle royale. This contract can be found in Battle Royale and Battle Royale Casual modes. After a week, the contract will expire, and the Stadium POI is slated to become accessible for all players.

The Satellite Hijack Contract in Warzone is a great mission that can potentially increase player immersion and involvement in the game. The game might have lacked enough force to keep the hype around opening up the Stadium POI if it was made open from the first pay of the patch. Having a limited-time mission to involve players in breaching the location adds to the hype and also adds exclusive gameplay content for the community.

The devs have also included some rewards for players who participate in this quest. You can get a permanent Weapon Blueprint by defending a hidden Weapon Case inside the Stadium. Different limited-time, smaller contracts are also available around this POI.

Fans can check out the official blog and patch notes of Warzone for more information about the new seasonal update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
