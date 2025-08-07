  • home icon
  Call of Duty News
  Warzone Season 5 patch notes: Militarized Stadium, Satelite Hijack contract, and more

Warzone Season 5 patch notes: Militarized Stadium, Satelite Hijack contract, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 07, 2025 16:52 GMT
Warzone Season 5 patch notes
Warzone Season 5 patch notes (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 patch notes have officially arrived alongside the update. In the Season 5 update, the iconic Verdansk Stadium has been opened, and there are several brand-new things that players can explore right now. Call of Duty has also added a brand-new contract called the Satellite Hijack. With major bug fixes and numerous quality-of-life updates, the Season 5 update definitely packs a punch.

If you want to learn about the entire Warzone Season 5 patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes

Here are all the changes made to Warzone in the Season 5 update:

Maps

Adjusted

» Verdansk «

Militarized Stadium

  • A new multi-step Contract is available during the first full week of the season. Infiltrate the Stadium, uncover hidden operations, and complete the explosive Satellite Hijack Contract before time runs out.
  • Once unlocked, players will find that this POI is now more meaningful than ever with the introduction of the Militarized variant. Updates include:
  • New vertical structures offer increased control over sightlines and engagement opportunities.
  • Most additions are made of solid materials to reduce wallbanging from the outskirts.
  • Height variation between structures introduces more diverse combat encounters.
  • Multiple structures provide plenty of loot for players to scavenge.
  • The outer ring of the Stadium remains largely unchanged to preserve familiarity.
  • Starting on Week 2 through the end of Season 05, the Stadium will remain permanently unlocked and be designated as a High Value Loot Zone.
Trending

Modes

New

Stadium Resurgence

  • With the action heating up, Stadium becomes the center of an intense Resurgence battle. Standard Resurgence rules apply: keep up the pressure, complete Contracts, eliminate threats, and stay mobile. Every action helps accelerate squad redeployments.
  • Each match consists of:
  • 36 players
  • 12-minute time limit
  • Custom loot pools
  • Custom circle collapses (7 stages)
  • Public Events
  • Available starting Week 2 of Season 05.

Playlist

  • For information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.
Ranked Play

In Season 05, we're closely monitoring the evolution of Ranked Play - focusing on SR curves, player engagement, and reducing matchmaking and progression pain points. For now, we’re monitoring changes we've made to SR gains in Resurgence to ensure top placement isn’t the only path to progression within the Top 250, while slightly smoothing the high-end progression curve for others. We’ll be keeping a close eye on both modes and making additional adjustments as needed.

Adjustments

Resurgence SR

  • SR Cap for Eliminations increased to 150, up from 100.
  • Placement SR for 1st place reduced to 125, down from 150.
  • Placement SR for 2nd and 3rd place increased to 100, up from 75.
  • These changes went live just prior to the release of Season 05. The aim is to reduce the difficulty of progression at the highest ranks. Currently, players in high Iridescent and Top 250 often need to secure a 1st place finish to gain any SR. While high placements will continue to drive the bulk of progression, we're introducing more opportunities for players who consistently place near the top to continue moving forward.
Restrictions

  • The 9mm Daemon PM Skullsplitter Barrel is now restricted.

Resurgence Elimination Challenge Rewards

  • Sticker: Requirement increased from 25 to 40 eliminations.
  • Camo: Requirement reduced from 250 to 150 eliminations.
  • Blueprint: Requirement reduced from 1000 to 400 eliminations.

Rewards

Compete in the fifth season of Ranked Play - Battle Royale or Resurgence - and earn the following rewards as you progress:

Career

  • Get 5 Top 15 Placements - Animated Emblem
  • Get 10 Top 15 Placements - WZ Ranked Play Operator
  • Get 20 Top 15 Placements - Loading Screen
  • Get 50 Top 15 Placements - Spray
  • Get 100 Top 15 Placements - Charm
  • Get 150 Top 15 Placements - Spray
  • Get 250 Top 15 Placements - Camo
  • Get 300 Top 15 Placements - Weapon Decal & Knife Blueprint
Operator

  • Reach Gold Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season - Gold Competitor Operator
  • Reach Platinum Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season - Platinum Competitor Operator
  • Reach Diamond Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season - Diamond Competitor Operator
  • Reach Crimson Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season - Crimson Competitor Operator
  • Reach Iridescent Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season - Iridescent Competitor Operator
  • Place Top 250 at the end of any WZ Ranked Play Season - WZ Top 250 Competitor Operator
  • Place #1 Overall at the end of any WZ Ranked Play Season - WZ Top 250 Champion Operator
New Seasonal

  • First Season Win – Charm - Usagi
  • Get 25 Eliminations – Sticker - Kage Oni
  • Get 100 Eliminations – Weapon Camo - Specters of the Sword
  • Get 250 Eliminations – Weapon Blueprint - Gozu’s Judgement
  • Silver: “Ranked Season 04 – “Silver” Emblem - Silver Hannya
  • Gold: “Ranked Season 04 – “Gold” Emblem - Gold Dragon
  • Gold: “Ranked Season 04 – “Gold” Calling Card - Gold Koi
  • Platinum: “Ranked Season 04 – “Platinum” Emblem - Platinum Dark Sun
  • Platinum: “Ranked Season 04 – “Platinum” Calling Card - Ocean Katana
  • Diamond: “Ranked Season 04 – “Diamond” Emblem - Diamond Death Lotus
  • Diamond: “Ranked Season 04 – “Diamond” Calling Card - Azure Phoenix
  • Crimson: “Ranked Season 04 – “Crimson” Emblem - Crimson Viper
  • Crimson: “Ranked Season 04 – “Crimson” Calling Card - Crimson Kirin
Also read, How to get Sims Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Loot & Economy

Adjustments

Ground Loot

  • The new Season 05 PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun has been added to ground loot and Supply Boxes.

Lootable Perks

  • Updated the pool to include:
  • Shrouded
  • Irradiated
  • Loot Master
  • Reflexes
  • Bomb Squad
  • Gung-Ho

Buy Stations

Adjustments

Buy Station Updates

  • Buy Station spawn locations have been re-randomized across the map to create more dynamic combat scenarios and rotation opportunities.
  • The Stadium Buy Station will now appear once the roof has been breached.
  • Starting in Week 2 of Season 05, this Buy Station will be available at the start of the match.
  • New Buy Station locations are as follows:
Contracts

New

Satellite Hijack Limited-Time Contract

  • Available for one week only, the Satellite Hijack contract challenges squads to breach the Stadium - working with or against one another
  • How it works:
  • Multiple squads must complete the contract in the same match to initiate the Stadium breach.
  • 4-Step Process:
  • Investigate a campsite to locate a decrypting tool.
  • Eliminate the player who already scavenged it.
  • Hijack a relay module to begin the hacking process.
  • Once hacking is complete, rush into the breached Stadium.
  • Rewards & Opportunities:
  • Secure a permanent Weapon Blueprint by locating and holding the Weapon Case hidden inside the Stadium.
  • Discover limited-time secondary objectives hidden within the area.
  • Available in both core and casual Battle Royale modes across all squad sizes.
Equipment

Adjustments

Spring Mine

  • Increased damage reduction when prone or diving by an additional 10% for a total of 85% reduction.
  • We are observing a large amount of Spring Mine deaths towards the end of a match. We are taking steps to clean up unintended outcomes when facing off against the mine.

New

Napalm Strike

  • Call in a targeted strike of explosive napalm to cut off enemies and rain fire from above.
  • Functions similarly to an Airstrike, with napalm impacting from left to right based on the direction you’re facing when called in.
  • Available exclusively through Care Packages.
Perks

Adjustments

Perk Visibility Quality of Life

  • Perks picked up during a match will now appear directly in your HUD, inventory, killcam, and while spectating other players, providing immediate clarity on the tactical advantages you’ve acquired .

Specialist

  • Obtaining Specialist is now easier! Pool balls are now arranged on the rack to help you out. Go take a look!

Also read, How to unlock PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Weapons

General

Drop Rate Adjustments

Verdansk Battle Royale

  • Assault Rifles now have a slightly higher spawn rate compared to SMGs.
  • This adjustment is intended to improve access to mid-range combat options over short-range alternatives.

Rebirth Island Resurgence

  • Adjusted each class of weapon drop rate:
  • Assault Rifles: Increased from 30% to 33%
  • SMGs: Increased from 20% to 32% after Warzone Season 5 update
  • LMGs: Decreased from 15% to 10%
  • Snipers: Decreased from 15% to 10%
  • Shotguns: Decreased from 10% to 7% after Warzone Season 5 update
  • Marksman Rifles: Remain at 5%
  • Pistols: Decreased from 5% to 3% after Warzone Season 5 update
New Weapons

  • PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun
  • Full-auto light machine gun. Fast rate of fire and high lethality offset by low mobility and hefty recoil.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 3
  • ABR A1 Assault Rifle
  • Three-round burst assault rifle. Good handling and power. Moderate recoil and range. Configurable to full auto.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 6
  • Boxing Gloves Melee | In-Season
  • Slip on the Boxing Gloves and knock out foes with a swift barrage of jabs and uppercuts. Though their range is short and multiple hits are needed to down a foe.
  • Can be acquired via In-Season Event Reward
New Attachments

  • 9mm PM Skull Splitter
  • Bring the power and precision of a marksman rifle to your favorite pistol with the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel. The Barrel greatly increases damage, especially to the head, reducing rate of fire. Pair with an extended magazine that gives the Operator additional ammo for this weapon at the expense of handling.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7 Reward
  • PPSh-41 Helical Magazine | In-Season
  • Fire to the beat of your own drum with this SMG attachment that puts other magazines to shame. Manage heat on this high-ammo count magazine that excels at spraying bullets in close and medium ranges.
  • Can be acquired via In-Season Event Reward after Warzone Season 5 update
Default Loadouts

  • Enforcer
  • Kilo replaces FFAR
  • Commando
  • Jackal replaces Ladra
  • ABR A1 replaces Swat 5.56
  • Strategist
  • PML 5.56 replaces PU-21
  • Recon
  • LAW3A1 Frostline replaces DM-10
  • AS-VAL replaces GPR
  • Infiltrator
  • Ladra replaces LC-10

UI/UX

Adjustments

Weapon Level Display Improvements

  • Your current Weapon Level and its Max Level are now displayed together in areas where only the current level was previously shown. This makes it easier to track remaining progress toward maxing out a weapon after Warzone Season 5 update.

Friendly Field Upgrade Indicators Quality of Life

  • The Deployable Cover, Trophy System, and Recon Drone now display a blue indicator when deployed by a friendly player, aligning with existing visuals for friendly lethal and tactical equipment after Warzone Season 5 update.

Challenges

Adjustments

  • Set up UAV Towers to properly count toward challenges that require a player to be under the effect of a UAV.
  • Updated Feng Diamond and Dark Matter camo challenges to correctly track multi-kill progress.
  • Expanded the requirements for Unique Camo Challenges that require kills on Most Wanted targets — kills on Bounty targets will now also count. This change gives players more flexibility in how they progress these challenges.
Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed an issue causing fewer than expected ATVs to spawn in Battle Royale.
  • Fixed an issue preventing an ammo depot station from spawning in a Police Station in Riverside after Warzone Season 5 update.
  • Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on “Connecting” in a queue after selecting "Play Again" and then returning to the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue where launcher-type weapons were not tracking kills correctly when aiming down sights after Warzone Season 5 update.
Gameplay & Equipment

  • Fixed an issue where the Search and Destroy contract could target a non-existent Buy Station after Warzone Season 5 update.
  • Fixed an issue where the Spring Mine could remain lethal after a player left the match; it will no longer deal damage once the deploying player has exited after Warzone Season 5 update.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion loot weapon to use an incompatible attachment after Warzone Season 5 update.
Ranked Play

  • Fixed an issue where the lobby walk would stop playing and display a black loading screen after a few minutes in the Warzone Ranked Play menu.
  • Fixed an issue in Ranked Play where players could become semi-soft locked in the queue after attempting to join someone in a different playlist after Warzone Season 5 update.

UI/UX

  • Fixed an issue causing the Ares Clear Shot Optic to not display a small sniper glint.
  • Fixed an issue causing thermal optics to not function properly on the SZ Holotherm and Schlager Night View optics after Warzone Season 5 update.
  • Fixed an issue causing weapon previews to fail to display in the Weapons tab when a new custom loadout is set as a favorite.
  • Fixed an issue where the Specialist Perk appeared twice in the UI, despite only showing once in spectate and killcam views.
  • Fixed an issue where the Loadout Drop icon appeared on the squad widget even when the team had insufficient funds for a loadout.
  • Fixed various issues with MW2 and MW3 weapon attachment pro and con text descriptions.
That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 5 patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

