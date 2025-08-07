How to get Sims Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Lawrence Sims, the popular side character from the Black Ops series, has returned as a new playable Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 5 update. However, unlocking this Operator isn’t free, and you'll need to spend real money, as Sims is exclusive to Battle Pass owners. If you have the Battle Pass, you can instantly access him.In this version, Sims features a distinct new look with a grown beard and black sunglasses, giving him a more intense and stylish appearance.This article will explain how to unlock the Sims Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.How to get the Operator Sims in Warzone and Black Ops 6To unlock the Lawrence Sims Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6, you need to purchase the Season 5 Battle Pass, which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.Once you make the purchase, you'll instantly receive the new Operator as part of the Battle Pass's instant rewards. There’s no need to complete any tasks, reach milestones, or claim it manually. The Sims Operator, along with other instant rewards, will be automatically added to your inventory as soon as the Battle Pass is bought.If you're wondering whether the Battle Pass is worth it, the answer is definitely yes, especially if you're a consistent player. The standard Battle Pass costs 1,100 CP, and if you complete it before the season ends, you'll earn the entire 1,100 CP back. It's a solid investment for players who regularly complete all Battle Pass pages each season.Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowSims Operator available variantsSims has four variants. Standard Battle Pass users can unlock two of them, while BlackCell owners will gain access to all four.Sims - Unlocked instantly with the standard Battle Pass.Sims BlackCell - Unlocked instantly with the BlackCell variant of the Battle Pass.Envenomate - Part of the Completion PageEnvenomate BlackCell - Also part of the Completion PageWhat are all the Season 5 Battle Pass instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6?There are five instant rewards available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 BattlePass. Upon purchasing it, all of them are instantly unlocked and automatically added to your inventory. Here is the list:The new “Sims” Operator clad in his “Stogie” Skin, and “Stogie BlackCell” Sims Operator Skin for BlackCell owners.10% Battle Pass XP Boost.The “Free Fire” Emote.The “Venom Eye” Weapon Charm.The “Infernous” Legendary Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 AR.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?BO6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies