How to get Sims Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 07, 2025 16:03 GMT
Guide to obtaining the new Sims Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
Guide to obtaining the new Sims Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Lawrence Sims, the popular side character from the Black Ops series, has returned as a new playable Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 5 update. However, unlocking this Operator isn’t free, and you'll need to spend real money, as Sims is exclusive to Battle Pass owners. If you have the Battle Pass, you can instantly access him.

Ad

In this version, Sims features a distinct new look with a grown beard and black sunglasses, giving him a more intense and stylish appearance.

This article will explain how to unlock the Sims Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.

How to get the Operator Sims in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To unlock the Lawrence Sims Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6, you need to purchase the Season 5 Battle Pass, which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Once you make the purchase, you'll instantly receive the new Operator as part of the Battle Pass's instant rewards. There’s no need to complete any tasks, reach milestones, or claim it manually. The Sims Operator, along with other instant rewards, will be automatically added to your inventory as soon as the Battle Pass is bought.

If you're wondering whether the Battle Pass is worth it, the answer is definitely yes, especially if you're a consistent player. The standard Battle Pass costs 1,100 CP, and if you complete it before the season ends, you'll earn the entire 1,100 CP back. It's a solid investment for players who regularly complete all Battle Pass pages each season.

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we know

Sims Operator available variants

Sims has four variants. Standard Battle Pass users can unlock two of them, while BlackCell owners will gain access to all four.

  1. Sims - Unlocked instantly with the standard Battle Pass.
  2. Sims BlackCell - Unlocked instantly with the BlackCell variant of the Battle Pass.
  3. Envenomate - Part of the Completion Page
  4. Envenomate BlackCell - Also part of the Completion Page
Ad

What are all the Season 5 Battle Pass instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

There are five instant rewards available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 BattlePass. Upon purchasing it, all of them are instantly unlocked and automatically added to your inventory. Here is the list:

  • The new “Sims” Operator clad in his “Stogie” Skin, and “Stogie BlackCell” Sims Operator Skin for BlackCell owners.
  • 10% Battle Pass XP Boost.
  • The “Free Fire” Emote.
  • The “Venom Eye” Weapon Charm.
  • The “Infernous” Legendary Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 AR.
Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications