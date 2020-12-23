Second Conflict is one of the many Cyberpunk 2077 side quests that enhance the overall story.

Side quests are completely optional in Cyberpunk 2077, but perfectionists will be gunning to finish them all. It is absolutely worth it to dive into Night City and never look back.

The Second Conflict side quest has a variety of ways it can play out. Previous missions and actions affect this wholly. It is one of those missions where players would have no idea that their previous choices altered it, without playing through Cyberpunk 2077 multiple times.

How to complete the Second Conflict side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Second Conflict with Brick

Image via CD Projekt RED

This depends on V saving Brick earlier in the quest labeled The Pickup. This is the easiest and most straightforward version of the mission. Brick will be waiting at the Totentanz.

He will express gratitude to V for saving his life. This will lead to him assisting V with whatever is needed. It ensures the quest is done peacefully and V will run into no harm.

Second Conflict with Patricia

Image via CD Projekt RED

This depends on The Pickup going rather poorly. Both Brick and the Maelstrom did not make it out alive in The Pickup if this version of Second Conflict occurs. This triggers V to be welcomed by Patricia.

This will guarantee conflict. Once the meeting is done, pull out a weapon and be ready. The only choice for V is to fight their way out of the abandoned motel.

Second Conflict with Dum Dum and Royce

Image via CD Projekt RED

If Royce and Dum are left alive during The Pickup, Second Conflict will see V meet with them. V will still be able to grab the data from Nancy in a peaceful manner. Once the data is received, however, Malestrom will turn hostile towards the player.

Cyberpunk 2077 players can either shoot their way out or choose a more stealth-based approach. There is a window in the bathroom that allows V to exit and sneak around the building to the elevator. Otherwise, guns blazing is always interesting.

Choosing Henry or Denny

Image via CD Projekt RED

No matter the scenario that unfolds, players need to get Nancy out of the location. Make it out alive and follow Nancy to her car. Cyberpunk 2077 players will find themselves at Denny's mansion in North Oak.

Scan for tire tracks and follow them. They lead from the entrance to the back of the mansion. That is where Henry and Denny are waiting. The choice now focuses on who will play the gig with V.

They don't want to play together and neither choice affects Cyberpunk 2077 any further. It simply changes who appears at the concert and what dialogue choices are available. Go with whoever seems right.