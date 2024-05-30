The task Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to find a passage leading to Fort Narith. Handshake will assign you the task and wants you to find the passage that connects the bunker to the military base where the rebels are holed up. Finding the passage would be a tactical gain for Handshake as they can easily enter Fort Narith undetected. The task looks simple but some players may find it difficult to find the exact location.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to complete Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare.

Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Before we begin, it should be noted that there will be some enemies guarding the bunker area so it is recommended to use a good weapon like M4A1 or AKM.

Here is the step-by-step guide:

1) Head towards the YBL-1

Mission location (Image via Madfinger Games)

To accomplish the mission, head towards the YBL-1 area and locate the bunker at map coordinates 142 122. It should be noted that the coordinates may vary with the three different factions. The easiest way to reach the location is to take Lima 1 or Lima 2 landing zones.

Once you reach the exact location, you will find the bunker surrounded by a fence. Jump inside the bunker, go straight, and take the first left. After taking the first left, head towards the hallway and you will find a staircase.

2) Locate the blocked passage

Take the staircase and descend to the lower floor. Once there, you will find a passage blocked with rubble. Going near this will complete the mission. Now, to get rewards call a helicopter and go to your base camp. Once you reach the base camp, open the Menu option, select the Vendors, click on Handshake, and then click on Hand Over.

Rewards after completing Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards after completing Shortcut task in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The rewards upon completing Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare are:

Recon vest

$7000

1000 XP

+150 Reputation with Handshake

These rewards will help you to purchase medical aid, firearms, and firearm attachments which will help you in future missions. You can also customize your in-game character with them.

This concludes everything you need to know on how to complete Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare.

