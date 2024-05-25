Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare is a task that will be given to you by Lab Rat at your base camp. In this task, you have to bring some medical records and hand them over to her. Although the task is straightforward, some players may find it difficult to locate the exact locations.

You must complete several tasks for six vendors to progress in the title. This article will focus on how to complete Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare

Uncanny File map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

After completing Seeker of Change, Lab Rat will ask you to do this task as she wants to investigate the civilians. To find the location of the Medical records that Lab Rat wants from you, head towards the Barrack area close to the Shooting range. There you will find a building at a coordinates of 141,130. Note that the coordinates may vary with factions. There are three factions each having different coordinates.

However, for each faction, the map layout and location of the task are the same. In front of that building, there will be a tent. You have to enter this tent to find a folder named Army Medical Records. Grab that folder and bring it back to Lab Rat. It is recommended to use the safe container as there can be multiple AI enemies who can give you trouble.

After you pick the folder, go to the nearest extraction point and call a helicopter to reach the base camp safely. Once you reach your base camp, simply open the Menu option, click on Vendors, and select Lab Rat where you will find the Hand-Over option. Selecting that option will reward you with some special items that will help you to complete further missions easily.

Rewards after successful completion of Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare

Uncanny File rewards in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

There is a bonus system for the successful completion of every task for the vendors. The bonuses after completion of Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare are:

6x LBlood

$5500

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Lab Rat

This concludes everything you need to know about Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare.

