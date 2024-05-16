Celebrity Crash in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to go to the Midnight Sapphire area and recover the VHS from a villa. This task will be given to you by Handshake at your base camp. The Celebrity Crash and Dirt Digger tasks have the same objective where you can choose only one. It is recommended to choose the Celebrity Crash quest over Dirt Digger due to the superior rewards it offers.

With this in mind, let's go through the steps on how to complete Celebrity Crash in Gray Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on Celebrity Crash in Gray Zone Warfare

Celebrity Crash task map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Before beginning, it should be noted that the coordinates of the task location may vary with different factions. The title offers you three factions to choose from: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However, the locations and map layout are the same for every faction.

When beginning Celebrity Crash in Gray Zone Warfare, head towards the Midnight Sapphire region where you can find a villa. The easiest way to reach the location is to land on the landing zone Hotel 1 near the Whitewater Villas region. The coordinates of the location are 174, 135. After you enter the villa, you will find a table where the VHS is located.

It is recommended to put the VHS in the safe locker container to prevent losing it, even if you get killed. Once you get the VHS, return to the base camp and hand it over to Handshake. To do so, go to the nearest extraction point and call a helicopter that will take you to your base camp.

To hand over the VHS, go to Menu, click on Vendor, then navigate to Handshake, where you will find the Hand Over option that will complete the mission.

Rewards after successful completion of Celebrity Crash in Grey Zone Warfare

Rewards from the Celebrity Crash task in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Upon completion of each mission, there are certain bonuses that will help you complete other missions without much difficulty. The bonuses for this mission are:

1x M4A1

$6500

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Handshake

This concludes everything you need to know about how to complete Celebrity Crash in Gray Zone Warfare.

