Gray Zone Warfare best audio settings

The best audio settings in Gray Zone Warfare play a crucial role in hearing the sounds of teammates and enemies while doing a task. Gray Zone Warfare is the new tactical shooting game developed by Madfinger Games that grabs huge attractions due to its high graphics and realistic shooting experience.

The title has already sold 400K+ copies and has both, PvP and PvE modes. You can purchase four editions: Standard Edition, Tactical Edition, Elite Edition, and Supporter Edition, each with different pricing.

This article provides you with the best audio settings in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion

Here are the best audio settings in Gray Zone Warfare

Audio settings in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games and MonkeyKingHero/YouTube)

Audio is essential in any game as it makes players feel like they’re truly a part of the gaming environment. Additionally, it provides vital information like detecting enemies’ movement, the sound of fire, and crucial calls from teammates to take action quickly. However, the best audio settings can improve the overall gaming experience.

Read more: All tasks and locations in GZW (Work in Progress list)

To customize the best audio settings you have to go to the settings option which you will find at the top right corner in the main menu of the title. In settings, there will be three options: Game, Graphics, and Control, go to the Game option. After selecting the Game option scroll down to find the Audio section.

Also read: How to complete Tools of the Trade in GZW

Below is the list of changes you must make in that Audio section to get the best audio settings:

AUDIO

Master Volume: 100

100 Music Volume: 100

100 UI Volume: 100

100 Audio Output Device: Select your headphone/Speaker

Select your headphone/Speaker Background Audio: On

On Audio Panning: Headphone/Speaker

Headphone/Speaker Enable proximity VOIP: On

On Enable squad VOIP: On

In case you don't want to hear any unwanted noise, you can enable push to talk. To do that, enable proximity VOIP which will help you hear and communicate with other squads and by enabling squad VOIP you can only communicate with your team.

However, the keybind for push to talk is “Z” which you can’t change. Most players may find it difficult as they are familiar with the key “V’ or “Alt”.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the best audio settings in Gray Zone Warfare

Check out more Gray Zone Warfare guides here: