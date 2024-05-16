Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare requires you to collect some information about Prisoner 23 via a file folder. There are certain tasks that you must complete to progress in this game. All those tasks will be given to you by six vendors in the title: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee at your base camp. This particular one will be given to you by Artisan.

At a glance, the task looks easy, but some players may find it difficult as there will be no information given by the vendor about the task’s location. This article will guide you on how to complete Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare

Detailed guide on Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare

Prisoner 23 task map location in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The location of Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare is in an office building near the YBL-1 bunker main entrance. To complete the mission head toward the office building, located south of the Fort Narith area at the coordinates 142,121.

It should be noted that the coordinates may vary with different factions. There are three factions in the title: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

Once you are at the exact location, enter the office building and you will see the file on the computer table. It is recommended to take it to the safe lock container to prevent losing it even after you are killed, as there will be a lot of AI enemies that you have to face.

Now to complete the mission, return to your base camp and hand over the file to Artisan. To do that, open the Menu option, click on Vendors, then navigate to Artisan where you will find the Hand-Over option on clicking that will complete the task.

Rewards after successful completion of Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare

Rewards from Prisoner 23 task in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Upon successful completion of each task, there are certain rewards. For this quest, the bonuses are:

AKMN

1000 XP

+150 Reputation with Artisan

This concludes everything you need to know regarding Prisoner 23 in Grey Zone Warfare

