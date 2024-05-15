Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare is given to you by Handshake by retrieving the coveted golf club. There are several tasks that you must complete to progress in this title. All tasks, in this title will be given to you by six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. Moreover completing each task will provide you certain rewards that will help you in further missions.

With that in mind let's dive into the guide, on how to complete Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare

Priceless Possessions task location in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are three factions in the title where the coordinates may vary with the task location. These three factions are the Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. Although, the map location and layout are the same for every faction you choose.

There are many ways to reach the task location, but the shortest way is the Landing Zone (LZ) FOXTROX 1. After you arrive at the landing zone head towards the east side of the map. The coordinates of the quest location are 168,169. Locate the area shown in the above image and head south of the Golf Course supervision area.

Upon reaching there, you will find a small shack near a water tower. Go to the left door of the shack and take the golf club. To complete the mission you have to return that club to Handshake at your base camp where you will earn some special items.

Rewards after successful completion of Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare

All rewards after completion of Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

For the accomplishment of Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare, the bonuses are:

M4A1

USD 8,300/50,000

Experience 2000

Reputation 200 with Handshake

All of these rewards will help you complete other missions. The M4A1 is one of the strongest firearms in the game, and for certain tasks like "One Shot One Kill," this gun will help you complete the mission with ease. With reputation points, you can buy firearms, firearm attachments, and medical aids.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to complete Priceless Possessions in Grey Zone Warfare.

