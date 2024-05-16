In Grey Zone Warfare, the mission "Manifest Destiny" tasks you with collecting information about an individual from a computer. This assignment is given to you by Handshake, whose client wants the records of all individuals who landed at the Pha Lang Airfield. There are many tasks that you have to complete to progress in this game. These missions will be given to you by six vendors at your base camp.

This article will guide you on how to complete Manifest Destiny in Grey Zone Warfare

Detailed guide on Manifest Destiny in Grey Zone Warfare

Manifest Destiny task map location (Image via Madfinger Games)

To complete the mission head towards the Pha Lang Airfield. The map coordinates is 182,158. It should be noted that the coordinates may vary with different factions. The title offers three factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However the locations and layout are same for all.

There are several routes you can take to reach the Pha Lang Airfield but the shortest way is to land on the landing zone Golf 1. Upon reaching you will find the manifest database inside the terminal building at that Airfield.

Search for a computer inside that terminal building and transfer the data by pressing “F”. It is recommended to take weapons like M4A1 or AKM as the airfield area will be heavily guarded by AI enemies. After completing the task return to the base camp and report Handshake to get some rewards.

Rewards after successful completion of Manifest Destiny in Grey Zone Warfare

Rewards from Manifest Destiny task in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are certain rewards for the successful completion of every task. These rewards helps you further in the mission and allows you to customize your in-game character. After completion of Manifest Destiny in Grey Zone Warfare the bonuses are:

Recon vest

TC-2002 helmet

$4,700

1000 XP

+150 Reputation with Handshake

This concludes everything you need to know regarding Manifest Destiny in Grey Zone Warfare.

