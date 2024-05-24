The mission Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to find the body of Ying Vilaysack. This task will be assigned to you by one of the vendors, Lab Rat, at base camp. There are six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee who will hand you numerous missions. Completing these tasks will increase your reputation with the vendors and they will reward you with some special items.

This article will guide you on how to complete Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Detailed guide on how to complete Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun task map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games||via 13lacklight on YouTube)

Note that the coordinates of the quest location may vary with different factions. There are three factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. Each group has a distinct starting base. However, the locations and map layout are the same.

That said, let's jump into the mission. To complete the task, go to the Midnight Sapphire area where you will find a villa. The coordinates for this task are 173, 165. Inside the villa, you will find the body lying on a bed. The easiest route to this location is to discover the landing zone Hotel 1. After locating the villa, enter the last room to find Ying Vilaysack’s body to complete the mission.

To get all the rewards, you must hand over the Intel to Lab Rat at your base camp. To do so, go to the nearest extraction point and call a helicopter. Upon reaching your base camp, open the Menu option and go to Lab Rat. From thereon, navigate to the Hand Over option to obtain all the rewards.

Rewards for completing Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games|| via 13lacklight on YouTube)

After completing each task, Vendors will give you a special item as a reward. These items will help you complete more missions and enable progression. The bonuses after completing Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare are:

3x HpR-S

$5500

2000 XP

200 Lab Rat reputation

That concludes everything you need to know about completing Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare.

