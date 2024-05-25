In Gray Zone Warfare there are certain mistakes that you should avoid to progress in this title. These mistakes are minute but create a huge impact on your gameplay. There are 100 tasks in this title, which will be given to you by six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. To complete the task, you will be given some information to follow without making any mistakes.

This article will guide you on five mistakes to avoid in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are the 5 mistakes you should avoid in Gray Zone Warfare

1) Avoid using the wrong ammo

Avoid using the wrong ammo (Image via Madfinger Games)

Always ensure you have the right ammo for the weapon you're using. If you use an AK-47 weapon, it is easy to make the mistake of taking 5.45 ammo instead of 7.62. This can cause you to die as numerous AI enemies can attack you, and you're left helpless if you don't have the right ammo.

It is important to stay alive to complete a task, and without the right ammo, you will die. Additionally, go for some of the best weapons in Grey Zone Warfare that can give you more value to progress in a task.

2) Avoid rushing to complete a task

Avoid rushing to complete a task (Image via Madfinger Games)

There is no time limit to completing a task, so if you rush, you can get killed or lost. In some tasks, multiple AI enemies can send you right back to the base camp. Play slowly, ignore unnecessary fights, and always search for safer routes to complete a task.

Moreover, there are different coordinates that you should follow. By rushing, you can get lost and can’t track the exact location of the quest.

Read more: How to complete Priceless Possessions in Gray Zone Warfare

3) Avoid the mistake of not using a safe container

Safe container feature in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The safe container is a good feature in Grey Zone Warfare you must utilize for the tasks. Equip your meds and avoid burning money on buying heals every time you die. Moreover, equip ammo and some essential items given within a task to prevent them from losing even if you die.

After completing every task, you are given some rewards for handing over the essential items you collected from the task. If you die without handing over that, you have to restart the whole mission and that will give you trouble.

4) Avoid body shots at AI enemies

Avoid body shots at enemies (Image via Madfinger Games)

New players often make waste ammo by hitting body shots at AI enemies. Body shots require multiple bullets, while headshots take down an AI enemy in just a single bullet. Aim for a headshot as that will save ammo and avoid putting you in a place where AI enemies can aggressively react and give you unnecessary trouble.

Also read: How to complete One Shot One Kill in Gray Zone Warfare

5) Avoid the mistake of not looting enemies' body

Always loot enemies (Image via Madfinger Games)

Once you take down an enemy, always take the time to loot them as they can have some essential items that can be helpful to complete a task, like meds, ammo, and keys. Beginners always make such mistakes and don't loot enemies' bodies. It’s also a great way to make money because you can pick up different weapons and ammo, which act as a backup in case you run out of ammo in a crucial situation.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the five mistakes that you should avoid in Gray Zone Warfare

