10 things that Gray Zone Warfare can improve

Almost two weeks after the release of Gray Zone Warfare as an Early Access offering, Madfinger Games’ realistic tactical open-world shooter couldn’t live up to some expectations due to bugs, connection issues, etc. As such, it saw a plethora of negative comments on the Steam platform.

However, considering the realistic shooter is still in its Early Access phase, Madfinger Games is putting its best efforts into enhancing the experience based on community feedback.

With that in mind, here are some QOL (Quality-of-life) changes that should improve the overall experience for players exploring the vast landscape of Lamang Island.

Animation-locking, AI, User Interface, and other QOL (Quality of life) changes to improve Gray Zone Warfare

1) Changing the Audio settings

Some players are having audio issues while at their base while playing Gray Zone Warfare. The Helicopter is too loud to hear what others have to say in the faction VOIP. The developers could add audio settings that might let players tweak the audio settings while at the base.

2) Tweak the UI Settings for Factions

The developers should include a separate UI for faction players residing in the base. This way, these gamers can mute, report, or even send friend requests/messages to others in an orderly manner. Since players in the base don’t have the ability to mute other gamers right now, they have to mute the whole game audio to do so.

3) Keybinds

Despite spending almost two weeks in Gray Zone Warfare's Early Access version, players couldn’t seem to find the option to rebind all controls. According to the community, giving them the option to do this would be a nice move by the game’s developers.

4) Setting Zoom Level while not scoping

Players aren’t able to set their zoom level on custom scopes while scoping out. This means that whenever they tend to switch the scope from 1x to 5x, they have to go through all the available levels inside the optic.

If the developers include the option to set the zoom level before you scope in, it will help you fire at your target quickly.

5) AI

AIs need to tone down a little in GZW (Image via Madfinger Games)

The bots on Lamang Island have to be among the top five issues that the community is facing right now, especially in the PvPvE mode. The bots can trace and shoot them through nearly half of the environmental covers.

Additionally, the bots are getting especially aggressive across POIs (Points of Interest) and tracking down players.

6) Animation Locking

Gamers have been complaining about Animation Locking. @aklessTV, whose tweet has been embedded above, has explained that you can’t perform two animations at the same time. According to them, there seems to be a lag that prevents you from performing the second action unless the first one is complete.

For example, if you attempt to crouch-zoom and lean at the same time, you'll see a delay between these actions. This could be a disadvantage in dire situations. However, it might be beneficial in other scenarios.

7) Fixing the money-stacking problem

The Madfinger Developers should tweak the current money collection system in-game. Currently, players need to find all the cash scattered across different places. Then, they need to open their wallet to stack the money once again. Hence, adding a small feature that automatically stacks all your money in the stash or the wallet would be beneficial.

8) Adding some vehicles for traversing

Gray Zone Warfare’s map features vast dynamics, and players don’t have the option to traverse through the map in vehicles. They have to explore the map all by foot. Sometimes, this gets annoying and hectic, especially in the PvPvE mode when you have to explore the map for a long time.

It would be helpful if the developers added some type of vehicle that lets players can rach places across the map without delay.

9) Tweaking the Infil and Exfil system

The developers could tweak the current Infil and Exfil system to ensure a good gaming experience. If the developers add a system that allows players to Exfil in an Infil chopper from the greenery of Lamang Island, that would really help players and might affect the standard structure of Infil and Exfil.

10) Addition of Public events

GZW Gameplay (Image via Madfinger Games)

Adding some world events in the main POIs across the map would be good for increasing player engagement in-game. Additionally, this will ensure a healthy PvP atmosphere in any game. It might also provide players with often collect rare loots for their stash.

That’s all regarding certain QOL (Quality-of-life) changes that might help Gray Zone Warfare live up to fans' expectations and compete with other realistic PvP shooters like Arena Warfare and Escape From Tarkov.

