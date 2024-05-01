5 reasons why Gray Zone Warfare didn't live up to expectations

Gray Zone Warfare was recently launched on Steam/PC platforms, garnering attention with its immersive first-person shooter experience that emphasizes realism. However, the early access version, released on April 30, 2024, has received criticism from fans due to various performance and gameplay issues. The strong backlash reflects the community's high expectations for the game.

It is important to consider that Gray Zone Warfare is still in its early stage of release and needs further polishing. However, there are certain areas where the game fails to perform which must be improved as they might decide the future of the game.

Here are five reasons that showcase why Gray Zone Warfare didn't live up to expectations in its initial release.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons that showcase why Gray Zone Warfare didn't live up to expectations

1) Gameplay balance

Gameplay balance issues. (Image via Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare failed to deliver a captivating tactical shooter experience. The PvE and PvPvE modes were criticized for their monotonous nature. The PvE missions, in particular, were described as repetitive, with objectives such as locating a target, capturing it, and conducting area inspections.

These tasks were deemed generic and unoriginal, drawing comparisons to other games within the same genre. Alarmingly, some players found certain PvE quests to be mind-numbingly tedious, a factor that likely contributed to reduced player retention and overall dissatisfaction with the game's uniformity.

2) Performance

Optimization issues (Image via Westie/Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare was marketed as a modern FPS with high-end graphics and optimizations. While it succeeds in delivering a visually appealing experience, it falls short in providing a seamless gameplay experience due to poor optimization.

Users have reported that the game suffers from frame rate issues, even on high-end systems, leading to lag and occasional crashes. Furthermore, the game struggles to operate effectively on the recommended specifications, highlighting its lack of development and refinement.

3) Mixed genre execution

Secret Compassion mission in the game. (Image via Westie/YouTube || Madfinger Games)

The developers took the risk by combining the elements of MMO open world and tactical FPS. The game was launched prematurely, with many reviews suggesting it as a Tarkov alternative.

Regrettably, the tactical core of the game, its foundation, was compromised by subpar gameplay and inadequately executed mechanics. The highly touted PvE elements, which were a major selling point, proved to be even more disappointing than the tactical portion as they diluted the tactical focus of the game.

4) Movement

The movement has been chaotic. (Image via Westie/YouTube || Madfinger Games)

Players were largely dissatisfied with Gray Zone Warfare's movement mechanics. The movement within the game was negatively impacted by an improper movement model, resulting in a sluggish and unresponsive experience. This made it challenging to navigate the large map areas.

The game's strafing function was also problematic, making combat situations more difficult. Additionally, side-stepping was slower and encountered bugs, further hindering movement. The climbing mechanic was similarly affected, with players occasionally unable to climb walls or vault over them due to a persistent bug within the game.

5) Early access issues

Early access issues (Image via Westie/YouTube || Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare's early release was rushed and tragic. The game was over-flooded with bugs and errors that worsened the experience. The game's anti-cheat was broken and caused errors in matchmaking by falsely detecting players for cheats.

As mentioned earlier, the game was unfinished and needed polishing as there were reports of frequent crashes during gameplay.

