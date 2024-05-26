Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to eliminate the Fort Narith commander. The task will be given to you by Turncoat at your base location. It can be a challenging task as he will be heavily guarded by enemies. You must take some good weapons with you before jumping into the location. Since this mission can be difficult, you are advised to be cautious in your approach.

With this detailed guide, you can easily decide which ones to use and how to complete Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Detailed guide on Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare

Dragonslayer task map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

To accomplish the task, you must head towards Fort Narith; you will find his headquarters there. There are several ways to go, but the shortest are Delta 1 LZ, Lima 1 LZ, and Delta 3 LZ. All these landing zones are of the same distance, so you can choose any.

Also Read: How to complete Priceless Possessions in Gray Zone Warfare

Once you reach the location, you can find the Fort Narith commander roaming at the base; sometimes he spawns in other regions of the same headquarters. You can easily locate him as he will be wearing a black beret, a pantsir vest, and aviators. Additionally, you will notice that he has an AK-74M with a sight attachment.

After you spot, kill him and return to the base as soon as possible. It is recommended to use a weapon like an M4A1 with a silencer and a scope to kill him from a safe distance to prevent detection.

Also Read: How to complete Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare

To escape from that spot, go to the nearest extraction zone and call a helicopter that will take you to your base camp. Once you reach, simply open the Menu option, select Vendors, click on Turncoat, and select the Hand Over option to get some bonuses.

Rewards after completing Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards after completing the Dragonslayer task in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The rewards after successfully completing Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare are:

1x Mosin(S)

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Turncoat

This completes everything you need to know about Dragonslayer in Gray Zone Warfare.

Check out more Gray Zone Warfare guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback