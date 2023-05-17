How to complete Sinakawak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has over 152 shrines to complete. This article will examine Sinakawak Shrine's Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda. It's found in the Central Hyrule Region near New Serrene Table. You’ll have to go through the rounds to complete each shrine in The Legend of Zelda and obtain a Light of Blessing. These blessings can be used to upgrade your stamina vessel or obtain more health containers.

The Legend of Zelda: Sinakawak Shrine Puzzles

Make your way inside the Sinakawak Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

To get to the Light of Blessing in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you have to complete the three Sinakawak Shrine puzzles and one additional/optional puzzle to reach a chest. The following steps will help you to finish these four puzzles efficiently in-game.

Sinakawak Shrine Puzzle 1

Use Ultrahand to create a hot air balloon. (Image via Nintendo)

Ensure you've unlocked the Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom for this Shrine. You must combine balloons, wood, and candles to create a floating platform and go to the top of the room for the first puzzle solution in Sinakawak Shrine.

However, you have to be careful as the candle makes it very easy to burn the wood. If this happens, the wood will return to where you found it, so you will have to try again.

The first step is to attach a smaller rectangular piece of wood in the middle of a bigger piece, which you can acquire by using Ultrahand on the surrounding ramps. The second step is to attach two of the balloons on either side of the piece of wood in the middle of your creation by using Ultrahand. You will move your creation to the side if you haven’t already done that.

For the final piece of this puzzle, you will attach two candles to the edge of the square piece of wood near the balloons. When you bring the candle near the balloon, it will begin to float, so you should stand on your creation before using the second candle.

When you reach the top of the room, jump off your creation into the region above to proceed.

Sinakawak Shrine Puzzle 2

Use the hot air balloon to trigger the switch at the top (Image via Nintendo)

This puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the easiest to solve, as all you need to do is use Ultrahand and bring a balloon to the gate. Then, you need to attach the candle to the balloon so it starts to float and ultimately hits the switch above.

Bonus Chest Solution

Place the larger ball in the hole to open the bonus chest door (Image via Nintendo)

You might want to collect the bonus chest in Sinakawak Shrine before starting the final puzzle. To get entrance to the chest, take the large ball from the lowest floor of the following room up to the higher floor and deposit it in the large hole.

Glide down to the bottom floor and use Ultrahand to bring a balloon over to the flame location, which is hidden behind another wall. Use Ultrahand to move the metal ball closer to the wall opposing the flames, then attach one of the fire streams to the ball.

The final stage is a little tough, but your goal is to attach the balloon to the ball such that the stream of fire is directed at the balloon, causing it to float into the ceiling above.

Once you've done all that, proceed to the ladder on the opposite side of the chamber and climb up and around where the ball and balloon have come to a halt. Then separate the ball and place it in the giant hole, which will open the next door. You have now acquired the chest, which contains an Opal.

Sinakawak Shrine Puzzle 3

Use Ultrahand and the hot air balloon to carry the ball to the upper floor (Image via Nintendo)

For the last challenge to complete the “Uplifting Device” for the Sinakawak Shrine Puzzles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to build a platform for the small metal ball to float up and place it in the hole in the ground.

The first step is to glide down to the bottom floor and use Ultrahand to attach the small metal ball to the center of the piece of wood, then attach four candles to each of the wood piece's four edges.

The second step is to attach one of the balloons to the edge of the wood and let it float up. Make your way up and around the back of the chamber to the floor above, then separate the small metal ball from your creation and place it in the small hole in the ground.

The door next to you will open in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and you will be able to examine the green circle at the end to finally obtain your Light of Blessing, which can bump up your stamina gauge.

