How to complete The Final Beldon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

An Ugnaught is one of five unlockable characters that players can obtain during the Cloud City section of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Ugnaughts are porcine sentient humanoids native to the planet Gentes, but many of them relocated to Cloud City, Bespin, and claimed it as their home. They are known to be one of the hardest-working species in the entire galaxy.

Players will see plenty of them in Cloud City as they play through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. One side quest, known as The Final Beldon, will let them play as one of the small creatures.

How to finish The Final Beldon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Cloud City is a level unlocked through Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This is where fans are introduced to Lando Calrissian, Han Solo is encased in carbonite, and Luke Skywalker learns Darth Vader is his father.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does all of this in its own comedic and out-of-pocket manner. Once players have made it through these iconic moments and completed Cloud City, they will have unlocked the free-play mode for it.

Speak to this Ugnaught to begin The Final Beldon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

The Final Beldon is a quest best completed in free-play mode. Players should travel back to Cloud City in Episode V and select to play with at least one protocol droid in their party.

Once that has been accomplished, The Final Beldon can be completed. Here's how a playable Ugnaught can be unlocked:

Speak with the Ugnaught NPC on the western side of Cloud City as a protocol droid

The NPC will give players The Final Beldon as a side mission

This requires players to defeat the Beldons in Cloud City, Bespin

There are five Beldons that players will need to hunt down and defeat to finish the mission

Beldons are orange, gigantic flying creatures that vaguely resemble jellyfish

Having a character with a blaster will come in handy here in order to shoot them down

The first Beldon can be found directly east of the Ugnaught NPC

The second is the northern center of the map

The third can be found to the west of the second Beldon

To find the fourth, travel slightly southeast from the first Beldon

Then go to the far southwest corner of Cloud City to find the final one

Look up to the sky, spot the orange creatures, and fire away until they break apart and are defeated

Once all of the Beldons are taken care of in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players need to return to the Ugnaught NPC that originally gave them the side mission.

A Beldon can be seen in the top right of the image (Image via TT Games)

Speak to the Ugnaught again to turn in the quest and fully complete The Final Beldon. This will unlock a playable Ugnaught that can be purchased for 35,000 stubs in the Character screen.

