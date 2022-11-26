How to complete The Mysterious Orb Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more explained

God of War Ragnarok offers Kratos a wealth of side quests in Vanaheim after The Reckoning main story quest. The Mysterious Orb Favor is a request by one of the dwarves, Lunda. It will automatically be unlocked after returning to Freyr’s Camp, and you can do it now, or you can come back to it later if you prefer.

Completing this Favor will also allow you to take on Freya’s Missing Peace. You cannot tackle that Favor unless you’ve finished The Mysterious Orb first. You also need to make sure it’s daytime. So if it isn’t, find a Celestial Altar and swap night to day again.

Here’s what you need to know about Lunda’s Favor, The Mysterious Orb, in God of War Ragnarok.

How to acquire The Mysterious Orb for Lunda in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 1,000

1,000 Atreus: 250

Lunda needs Kratos to find a Mysterious Orb that she left behind, which is incredibly important to her. She also bribes the God of War Ragnarok protagonist by saying that if he finds any of her lost armor, she’ll fix it up and give it to him for free. Lunda’s armor is one of the best sets in the game, so it’s worth doing.

Hop on the boat and follow the quest marker in God of War Ragnarok. You will go past the River Delta to get to the Cliffside Ruins, so keep an eye out for those. If you have a River Delta Mystic Gateway, use that. Once you get to the Cliffside Ruins, dock and be ready for a fight. A Revenant Hag and Nightmares spawn, and you have to beat them.

You’ll also get a Favor that pops up, Conscience for the Dead. You’ll want to climb the wall and destroy the poisonous plants, so you don’t take damage. A Red Chest is nearby, which has Lunda’s Broken Belt.

Go back to the previous area and leap across the pillars. You’ll see an area with Vines that can be burned with Sigil Arrows. Chain several large Sigil Orbs together and ignite them with the Blades of Chaos, which allows you to climb up and interact with a Rune. This will clear the path of the river.

Hop back on your boat and go through the cleared area, leading you to Goddess Falls. This is where you’ll have to go for Freya’s Missing Peace, so keep that in mind. However, that’s not where we’re going. Take the first left into The Veiled Passage.

Once in the cave, pick up the explosive rock and throw it at the debris to your left. You can also unlock a Nornir Chest here if you’d like. But go back to where you got off the boat and look at the crafting tools. That’s where the Mysterious Orb is. Just go back to any dwarven smith outpost to get your rewards.

It also unlocks the God of War Ragnarok trophy, New Friends. If you’re interested in unlocking the full Lunda’s Armor set, you can find all the pieces here. It's a powerful set built around the Poison status, granting increased damage with melee attacks on poisoned foes.

Poll : 0 votes