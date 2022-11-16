How to easily obtain the Lunda’s armor set in God of War Ragnarok

You can get your hands on various armor sets in God of War Ragnarok, each with specific stats and abilities that benefit a particular sort of playstyle.

However, some sets are incredibly versatile, and Lunda’s armor is one of them. The set is considered by many to be the best mid-game option in the game, and you will be able to easily obtain it by digging up lost pieces and then crafting them with Lunda in the shop.

What sets the armor apart is the Poison status element that it champions, which, when inflicted on the enemy, lowers their Power Level, making them significantly easier to take down. God of War Ragnarok players can obtain the armor set once they have made their way to Vanaheim. However, before that, Lunda will already provide you with the Labor to retrieve the lost armor parts.

They are a bit difficult to come across in the game, which is why today’s guide will go over all the steps you will be required to take to obtain Lunda’s armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

Obtaining the Lunda’s armor set in God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned, before looking for this set in Vanaheim, you will first be required to obtain the Labor from Lunda. To do this, you must defeat Nidhogg, make your way back to Freyr's Camp with Freya, and get her bow upgraded with Brok’s help.

This will open up a dialog option with Lunda, who will then give you two tasks: The Mysterious Orb Favor and Lunda’s Lost Armor Labor. Both can be completed around the River Delta region of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Once you have made your way there and have obtained the Labor in God of War Ragnarok, you can then find the armor pieces in the following ways:

1) Lunda’s Broken Braces

The Braces can be obtained by making your way to the east side of Noartun’s Garden. There you will find a door that needs to be unsealed with the aid of Kratos’ magic chisel. Once it's open, you will notice a chest that contains Broken Bracers.

You can search for the door between the two Troll statues, which you can awaken using the Mystical Heirloom to obtain the Steinbjorn armor set.

2) Lunda’s Broken Belt

To obtain the Belt, you will be required to make your way to the Cliffside Ruins and then up the east wall through the path, leading you to a tall doorway with a hole in the left wall.

You will find a chest containing the Belt. However, you are advised to maintain caution here as the area is rigged with traps and explosives.

3) Lunda’s Broken Cuirass

The final piece of the set can be obtained after you have brought down the rock wall that blocks the river path and then sailing around Goddess Falls, you reach the Veiled Passage. On the main island, a chest will lie in a hole inside a broken wall. You will be able to interact with it to obtain Lunda’s Broken Cuirass in God of War Ragnarok.

Once you have obtained all three of the fragments, you can take them back to Lunda and forge the armor set. It’s important to note here that you will not be required to bring all three pieces at the same time to the NPC to craft the pieces. You can do it one at a time as soon as you get your hands on one fragment.

The Lunda’s set starts at level 5 in God of War Ragnarok, and it will be able to take you to the late game of the title if you invest some resources to max it out at level 9.

