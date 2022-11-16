How to easily complete the Path of Destruction Favor in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a great number of side quests called Favors, which you can complete the further you progress into the main narrative. They are an incredible source of loot and items that you would typically not find easily.

These side quests will often take you to unexplored lands. By solving some kind of puzzle in these regions, you will also be able to encounter Legendary Chests that contain a good amount of rare loot and resources.

However, such side quests are often quite challenging, and you will have to invest a fair bit of time to complete them. One Favor that many in the God of War community are having trouble with is called the Path of Destruction.

Today’s guide goes over all the steps that you will need to take to easily complete the Path of Destruction in God of War Ragnarok.

Path of Destruction side quest is available in the Vanaheim region of God of War Ragnarok

The Path of Destruction side quest is available in the Vanaheim region, which Kratos will stumble upon while exploring the Jungle.

The side quest location will be in a Crater. You will gain access to it after using Freyr’s boat and crash-landing it in the valley when completing the Scent of the Survival mission.

The Favor will task you with killing the creature that is at the end of the path in order to help the area heal.

You can follow the steps below to complete the Path of Destruction Favor in God of War Ragnarok:

Start the quest. To do so, you must bring water out from the dam and make your way across the river. This can be done from the location where the ogres throw stones at you. Once you have made it there, you can grapple or jump your way across, but this will only happen during the daytime. You will not be able to start the quest by jumping across the river at night.

After following the pathway, you will eventually reach a wall. Crawl along as this will lead you to the other side kicking off the Path of Destruction Favor. You will then need to jump down the large hole that is at the center of the area. It will eventually lead you to a trap. To get out of it, you must hit the pebbles present at the back of the area while freezing the gear mechanism.

Once you are out, make your way to the front and lure the drake from outside the cage, which you will be able to do using the Leviathan Axe, and open the gate. You can then freeze the gear to keep the cage open.

While making your way out of the area, you will be able to lure one of the beasts inside the cage. By recalling your axe, you will be able to bring the chains down and close the cage again.

This will lure the large drake, which is called Slag Horn. Its movesets aren’t all that different from the rest of its kind in God of War Ragnarok. With a bit of patience and practice, you will easily be able to defeat it.

The best way to take Slag Horn out is to rely on Draupnir. You can keep chunking him down by throwing the spear and hitting his vulnerable parts from time to time.

Defeating the drake means you have successfully completed the Path of Destruction Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

