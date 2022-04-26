How to complete The Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has several questlines that require players to achieve a set of objectives to complete them. Following the same pattern, The Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark involves players tracking down a couple of powerful stones.

However, to complete the quest, players will need to do a bit more than simply traveling from NPC to NPC.

The Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark requires a bit more work than simply moving around Arkesia in search of the stones. Players will need to work hard to gather the pieces required to complete the quest.

Steps to complete the Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark

A look at the Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

Players can access Stone of Power after reaching level 50, which makes it one of several end-game missions that can be completed much later on in the game. It also has a specific quest prerequisite.

Players will need to complete the quest, A Sad History, before they can access the Stone of Power. Once it is completed, the Stone of Power opens up and players can speak to the Legendary Blacksmith to begin The Stone of Power quest.

Talk to the Legendary Blacksmith to begin this Lost Ark quest (Image via Smilegate)

Here is how players can find the Legendary Blacksmith to start the quest, and how they can complete it:

Travel to Serenity Isle, found to the east of Luterra in the Open Seas

Talk to the Legendary Blacksmith to receive the quest that involves the blacksmith wanting to craft a powerful stone and asking the player to retrieve the materials for it

Players will need to collect 15 pieces of the Shadowfallen Giant Locarok, stone fragments of Pebbling, and the Fourth Claw of Thanatos. This will require players to go to multiple dungeons and grind through them for the materials

The 15 pieces of the Shadowfallen Giant Locarok and stone fragments of Pebbling can be gathered in Tortoyk's Heart on Tortoyk Island

Defeat the enemies that spawn in the dungeon until enough pieces have been obtained

The second dungeon is the Morai Ruins on the Yudia continent in the Saland Hill area. Unlike the first dungeon, this needs to be completed to collect the item

Fight through the Morai Ruins dungeon until the boss Thanatos appears

Knock him down, pick up a mirror, and direct the light onto him to destroy him

Grab the Fourth Claw of Thanatos and exit the dungeon

Head back to the Legendary Blacksmith on Serenity Isle

Provide him with the materials he requested

Claim the rewards and end the Stone of Power quest from the Quests menu

It is possible to complete this quest in a short amount of time. Fast traveling to locations or knowing where each dungeon is before going there will significantly reduce the time taken to complete this quest.

Directing the light onto Thanatos will vanquish him (Image via Smilegate)

It is a bit of a grind when it comes to fighting through each dungeon, as there is no guarantee that the enemies in Tortoyk's Heart will drop the materials needed. Players need to slay as many as possible until the requirements have been met.

When it comes to the final material needed, it is a straightforward dungeon. Players need to battle through until they reach Thanatos. The tricky part is knowing exactly how to defeat him. Although attacking will work, this Lost Ark boss needs to be exposed to the light to fully defeat him.

