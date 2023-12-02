How to complete the There Are No Winners In War side quest in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood has an exhilarating main campaign along with a variety of captivating side quests. These side quests can be accessed either during the main campaign progression or at the hideout, Major Oak. Both the main quests and side quests are categorized according to Acts.

Upon reaching Act 3, specifically in the third mission, you will have the opportunity to participate in a side quest called There Are No Winners In War. To start it, you must interact with an NPC named Josephine, who will task you with obtaining unique flowers known as Blood Poppies.

This guide aims to assist you in finding the Blood Poppies and successfully completing the There Are No Winners In War side quest.

Gangs of Sherwood guide: There Are No Winners In War side quest

Josephine in Gangs of Sherwood (Image via Nacon)

To initiate the There Are No Winners In War side quest in Gangs of Sherwood, you must locate Josephine. She can be found after the second checkpoint in Act 3, Mission 3. Engage in a conversation with her. Remember to interact with her again at the Major Oak hideout once you complete Mission 3, specifically near the mission table area. The second interaction triggers the side quest.

Upon triggering the quest, access the mission table and choose Mission 1 from Act 3, titled The Siege of Nottingham. This mission’s location contains Blood Poppies required for Josephine.

Notably, Gangs of Sherwood allows you to access the hideout at any point in the game. Simply use the Exit tab in the menu and head directly to the Major Oak, eliminating the need to complete Mission 1 from Act 3 entirely before returning to the hideout.

Focus your attention on the ground (Image via Nacon)

As you progress through The Siege of Nottingham, you will reach the point where you receive an objective to activate the generator. In that area, you will have to engage in battle against several enemies.

After defeating them, focus your attention on the ground to find Blood Poppies. Collect five of these flowers to fulfill Josephine's requirements. After collecting them, head back to the Major Oak and present the flowers to Josephine to successfully conclude the There Are No Winners In War side quest.

Gangs of Sherwood offers numerous additional side quests that enhance the overall gaming experience. One noteworthy side quest, titled Farewell My Love, involves interacting with an NPC named Amy.

In this quest, Amy tasks you with obtaining three exquisite flowers. The flowers are located in the second mission, Sherwood Forest, within Act 1.

Successfully completing these side quests will enable your characters to unlock unique combat skills and other advantages, rewarded at the Major Oak.