"They won't go when I go" is a Cyberpunk 2077 mission that leaves players' guts wrenched.

This quest follows off of "Sinnerman" and is in the direct aftermath of continuing with "There is a light that never goes out." There is no easy way of describing this Cyberpunk 2077 side mission.

Players will have to wait for a few in-game days after completing the prior quest with Joshua and Rachel. This is one of the most intense scenes in a videogame in recent memory.

How to complete the They Won’t Go When I Go quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

Rachel will inform V that Joshua wants to have a chat. V will need to travel to Fourth Wall Braindance Studio. Joshua Stephenson will be waiting here.

Players will have to be mentally prepared for what's to come.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Enter the Braindance Studio and speak to Vasquez, the NCPD member that has been escorting Joshua during all of his missions. After the conversation, join Rachel inside the studio.

When that conversation is completed, V will meet Joshua inside his dressing room. V can either lift or knockdown Joshua here. This is concerning his convictions and his religion. V can then either pray with him or decline.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Joshua will then ask V to play a large role in the shooting of the "Braindance." The choice made here determines how this Cyberpunk 2077 mission will unfold, but does not really change the conclusion.

#1. - Agree to participate

Image via CD Projekt RED

If you choose "Fine, I'll do it," V will participate. This will be one of V's most disturbing actions in Cyberpunk 2077. V will retrieve the nails and the hammer. The player will then crucify Joshua and press a button to raise the cross.

#2. - Refuse to participate, but accompany

Image via CD Projekt RED

V can refuse to participate, but still choose to accompany Joshua. The Cyberpunk 2077 dialogue in this scenario will be, "I won't do it." V will follow Joshua, take a seat, and witness the crucifixion.

#3. - Refuse entirely

Image via CD Projekt RED

V can also tell Joshua, "Not about to even watch." This stops V from seeing the most stomach-churning event in Cyberpunk 2077. Just leave the dressing room and exit the studio. That will complete the quest.

Aftermath

Image via CD Projekt RED

If V stays to watch the events, speak with Rachel after Joshua's death. Amount of pay will depend on how V made Joshua feel during the mission. Rachel will call after two Cyberpunk 2077 in-game days, and send the money. A higher amount will be sent if the mission was successful.