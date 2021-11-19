How to complete the Tricks of the Trade quest in Far Cry 6

Tricks of the Trade is a Far Cry 6 side-quest that is down in the El Este region of Yara.

This side quest requires Far Cry 6 players to locate several different billboards and destroy them. There are quite a few steps to this one, so if you are looking to get it done, read ahead for how to do so.

The billboards show Admiral Ana Benitez on them, which makes sense as to why the guerillas of Far Cry 6 want them defaced and decimated. On top of that, you'll need to do some hero work.

Completing the Tricks of the Trade quest in Far Cry 6

Gilberto in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

A reward for Tricks of the Trade in Far Cry 6 gifts you Sergio, one of the Los Bandidos leaders. You'll be able to use him in the Los Bandidos missions once acquired, so getting this leader should be a priority.

This Far Cry 6 side quest can be started right after you complete the Undercover Stud side quest- by escorting Captain Diaz through the jungle. To start the journey to unlocking Sergio, you'll want to find Gilberto.

The posters in the radio station. (Image via Ubisoft)

He can be find in the town of Concepcion. Gilberto will go over the mission and send you on your way. Now, you need to follow the marker to the Fernando Local Radio Station.

Find the posters near a record player and take them. You will then receive pictures on your Far Cry 6 phone, showing you what the billboards look like that you need to locate.

One of the vandalized billboards. (Image via Ubisoft)

There are five billboards in total, but only three need to be vandalized. All of these billboards are along the southern coast of Yara. There is a main road to follow that leads you to each of them.

Find a way onto the billboard by climbing, diving down, or whatever means you have available. Stand in front of the image and interact with it to vandalize the billboard.

The start of the cutscene. (Image via Ubisoft)

Wait for an announcement on your radio then head to the Basilica. A Far Cry 6 cutscene will take place as you arrive. Keep your weapon holstered, or the enemies will attack immediately.

In fact, they'll attack you no matter what- after the prisoner exchange takes place. You'll receive Felicia and need to keep her out of harm's way. Defend her and clear the area of hostiles.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Go and untie Felicia after all of the enemies are dealt with. A brief conversation will take place and then you will be informed that you have completed the Tricks of the Trade side quest in Far Cry 6.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider