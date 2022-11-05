How to convert World of Warcraft currency to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's latest title that made its way into a massive list of hero-shooter games and quickly rose in popularity. It was released on October 4 to carry forth the legacy created by Overwatch by becoming one of the most dominant esports titles.

Overwatch is not Blizzard's first game by a long shot and has a long-running legacy that started early with the introduction of the World of Warcraft (WoW). The publisher introduced one of the most successful series of MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games) to the world, which skyrocketed their popularity and gave rise to multiple famous variants like DoTA 2 (Defense of The Ancients).

Like any other online game, WoW and Overwatch 2 feature an in-game currency system that can be used in various ways.

Overwatch 2 coins through WoW currency

A Redditor named Everdale pointed out that converting WoW in-game gold currency into Overwatch coins is possible. Still, making a successful conversion requires a lot of time and understanding.

Conversion method

Let's begin by stating the known quantities and establishing a base for our calculations.

WoW, in-game gold can be exchanged for WoW Tokens, which can be further exchanged to obtain Battle.net balance. Following this exchange, the Battle.net balance can be used to purchase Overwatch 2 coins.

Overwatch 2 also offers 60 coins when a player completes the weekly missions. These amount to 60 cents since the base rate for the coins is 100 coins for $1.

To obtain an epic skin in Overwatch 2, fans must spend 1000 coins or $10, which takes about 17 weeks to farm just by completing the weekly challenges. Similarly, for a $19 Legendary skin, it will take about 32 weeks.

With this, we have established the base knowledge required to directly calculate how much gold a player needs to farm in WoW to purchase skins in Blizzard's popular hero-shooter.

Gold-to-coin conversion

It's time to take this a step further and deeper to accurately determine what this method demands of a player and if it can be a better way to buy Overwatch 2 skins.

WoW, gold can be used to buy WoW tokens in the in-game auction house. This token can be exchanged for Battle.net balance. One WoW token provides a $15 balance.

The rate of exchange for WoW tokens varies according to demand. The 30-day lowest, while this article is being written, was noted to be around 210,000 gold for one WoW token.

Using the classic unitary method, we can deduce that $1 is equivalent to 14,000 gold and 100 Overwatch 2 coins. Therefore, one coin is worth 140 WoW in-game gold.

To farm for Overwatch 2 coins faster with WoW, we want to earn more than 8,400 gold per week (since Overwatch weekly challenges provide 60 coins, equivalent to 8,400 WoW gold).

This concludes with the total conversion and calculation of what it would take to buy Overwatch skins from the WoW gold exchange. It is important to note that the rates for WoW tokens change, and players can check the latest rates here.

It is not an impossible task but requires dedication and a monotonous playstyle. It will surely reward the player, but it removes the fun element from the game when it becomes a daily job to earn a certain amount of gold. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more intriguing articles and hero counters for the game.

