How to counter Sombra in Overwatch 2?

Sombra, like Tracer in Overwatch 2, is a cunning hero who enjoys making quick, spectacular moves and fleeing before her enemies catch her off-guard. Playing against her, on the other hand, could be a bit irksome. She can use her hacking ability to prevent a specific opponent from utilizing their abilities.

This is an important part of her arsenal and can easily lead to a favorable fight for her team in Overwatch 2. Using her Opportunist power, she can observe wounded foes through barriers. As a result, she can execute strategic moves that are more likely to accomplish her team's objectives.

Best heroes to Counter Sombra in Overwatch 2

Sombra's an annoying hero to play against, but that doesn't mean she can't be defeated. A true hero can accomplish anything. So, here are three Overwatch 2 characters who can challenge Sombra and help players make better match decisions.

Mei

When it comes to Damage Heroes against Sombra in Overwatch 2, Mei Mei is one of the best options. Mei is a strong contender in this fight due to her ability to produce a little bit of everything. Her first weapon, the Endothermic Blaster, can slow down and restrain Sombra. This can prevent her from engaging in any showy performances, and if she does, it could lead to her death.

If Sombra uses her second ability, Cryo-Freeze, to eliminate Mei, she may simply freeze herself to avoid any harm. Her Ice Wall is the last to appear. Even though Sombra is a mobile hero, she will be unable to accomplish anything if her targets are blocked from her. Mei's squad will be less concerned about her once she is no longer in the fight.

When choosing Mei for Sombra, players should be aware that the latter has the ability to hijack the former's skills, rendering her unable to defend herself or her friends. Mei should be extremely vigilant in order to use her blaster to slow Sombra down enough to prevent her from achieving the move. Mei will be safe and can use all of her abilities if she continues to inflict damage on Sombra because damage stops the hack.

Winston

Winston is an excellent option for players looking for a good tank to counter Sombra in Overwatch 2. Given Sombra's mobility, her opponents should be able to match her, and Winston does so admirably. Winston's Jump Jet can easily pursue a running Sombra. Winston will be able to track her down even if she uses her Translocator or Stealth to flee because the distance is too great.

Winston is ideal for this matchup because of his Tesla Cannon. He can be certain that his untargeted damage will keep Sombra at bay and prevent her from using her Hack on him. Winston must keep his attacks aimed at Sombra because once hacked, he will be largely useless. If she comes too close, he may halt her mid-hack so that he and his crew can take care of her and continue pushing for their goals.

Pharah

One of the major issues when playing against Sombra is the fear of being hacked. Heroes who have been hacked are rendered powerless. Characters such as Pharah can avoid Sombra, effectively rendering her unhackable. As a result, she is an excellent choice for combating Sombra in Overwatch 2. Pharah can always stay far enough away from Sombra by using her Jump Jet to stay in the air or by finding a difficult-to-reach perch. Sombra will continue to be a challenge for her team, but Pharah is willing to help.

Pharah can avoid Sombra by staying in the air and seeing her enemies from a higher vantage point. This gives her the advantage of being able to locate Sombra even after using her Translocator power. Once located, Pharah can easily eliminate her with her Rocket Launcher. Pharah's squad, on the other hand, could be doomed if Sombra manages to use her EMP power. She can, however, alter the course of the battle by simply using her Barrage, giving her squad enough time to recover from the hack and pivot to retake the objective.

Poll : 0 votes