Valve recently announced Counter-Strike 2 with several upcoming gameplay updates. One of the newest features of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s (CS:GO) sequel is the inclusion of a nade cam. This feature displays the exact spot where a grenade will land after it's thrown in any direction on the map.

The nade cam feature can aid players in learning the mechanics of different utilities like HE grenades, Smoke grenades, Incendiary grenades, and flashbangs. These changes can contribute to the growth of the player base when Counter-Strike 2 launches in the summer of 2023.

Let us take a closer look at the nade cam feature in Counter-Strike 2.

Note: This feature is present in the current playtest version and may change during the final release.

Counter-Strike 2 nade camera view eases the learning curve

The announcement of Valve's development of Counter-Strike 2 surprised the community, as the title also kickstarted the Limited Playtest on the same day. The developers have implemented a brand-new audio engine and reconstructed several maps to capitalize on Source 2’s tools and rendering capabilities.

The skill disparity present in CS:GO was established due to player proficiency in gunfights, game sense, and various grenade lineups. The upcoming Counter-Strike 2 title will include a nade cam to assist players in learning how to use utilities effectively.

Grenade camera

The grenade camera is currently available in Counter-Strike 2 through the custom offline match mode. It is a nifty trick that can prove to be valuable for creating new nade lineups.

This feature triggers whenever a player equips any grenade and holds down either the left or right mouse click. A small borderless window appears on the bottom left corner of the screen and displays the exact position where the utility will land.

The position is marked with a circle and dot mark on the ground displayed in a small window. The game automatically calculates the player's position, direction, and any bounces that may impact the nade's trajectory. The mark shows the final position on the map where it will land.

The nade cam is a quality-of-life update that could potentially attract new players to the game upon its release. This will help players create new grenade lineups and apply this knowledge in real matches. The inclusion of the nade cam is expected to reduce the game's difficulty compared to CS:GO.

All the utilities thrown will also leave a trail behind to help players see the exact path it traveled after being thrown. However, these trails will only be available in custom offline matches and not on the official matchmaking servers.

The resulting learning curve for Valve’s upcoming shooter will be linear, unlike CS:GO’s steep curve. However, the skill gap will remain visible as experienced players have acquired a better grip on the game’s gunplay and map sense.

CS:GO's sequel is currently live with its Limited Playtest phase and selected players can download the patch to play it. There are several other changes like volumetric smoke, gunfire sounds, and more. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

