How to counter Witch in Clash Royale

It can often be a harrowing experience when you have to counter Witch in Clash Royale. With her power to summon hordes of Skeletons and do damage from afar, she can quickly turn the tide in your opponent's favor. However, you can successfully oppose this card by relying on careful card selection and a proper strategy.

This article will look at efficient ways to counter Witch in Clash Royale so you can emerge victorious.

Strategies to counter Witch in Clash Royale

1) Deploy high-damage troops or spells

Evolved Valkyrie (Image via Supercell)

The Witch creates a swarm of low-health Skeletons, which can quickly multiply and overwhelm your defenses when left alone. To counter Witch in Clash Royale, use high-damage soldiers or spells that can swiftly eliminate the Witch and her Skeletons. Valkyrie or Lumberjack are ideal picks. Spells such as Fireball, Rocket, and Lightning can also inflict damage on the Witch and her supporting troops.

Timing is the key to maximizing the impact of spells. Wait for the enemy to overcommit and then cast your spell to ensure maximum destruction.

2) Use splash damage troops or buildings

Firecracker is a splash damage troop (Image via Supercell)

Troops and buildings capable of splash damage are effective against swarms of low-health units. Cards like Baby Dragon, Executioner, and Wizard can inflict splash damage that will help counter Witch in Clash Royale and eliminate her Skeletons at the same time.

Buildings, such as Tesla or Bomb Tower, can divert the Witch and bring her into the range of your other defensive units. Place these cards strategically to maximize coverage. As the Witch and her troops focus on the building, the rest of your troops can work on eliminating her.

3) Apply pressure with fast troops or cycle decks

Hog Rider (Image via Supercell)

Another good tactic is to put pressure on your opponent and cause them to spend elixir on their defenses. Fast-moving troops such as Hog Rider, Miner, or Bandit can swiftly reach the other side of the arena and damage your opponent's towers, forcing them to divert resources from supporting the Witch. Cycle decks, which use low-cost cards that can be played quickly, are quite successful against Witch decks in Clash Royale.

As you cycle through your cards and keep attacking, you may be able to keep your opponent from assembling a big push centered around the Witch. Be careful about elixir management and make quick decisions to never lose the advantage.

