How to craft Exalted Flesh in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of consumable items with different effects, but Exalted Flesh is one of the most powerful when it comes to boosting damage. Players who want to run through the game quick, are stuck on a boss, or want to see their damage numbers soar will want to try the consumable out.

Considering how rare Exalted Flesh is in general, players won't find it very often. Although it's possible to earn or find it with careful exploration, crafting is still one of the best options to obtain the consumable.

Crafting Exalted Flesh in Elden Ring

Gather materials to craft the flesh. (Image via FromSoftware)

Players will need to have a couple of items on hand before crafting Exalted Flesh in Elden Ring.

Of course, a Crafting Kit is the first requirement. With the kit in hand, crafting can be done anywhere. All that is needed now is the correct recipe.

Players will need an Armorer's Cookbook to make Exalted Flesh.

The process and ingredients to craft Exalted Flesh:

Players will need to get an Armorer's Cookbook (3) to craft Exalted Flesh. This can be obtained near the Mistwoods from the Nomadic Merchant in East Limgrave.

With the cookbook in hand, players can open up their kit and find the flesh option towards the top.

The ingredients needed are 5 Rowa Fruit, 1 Lump of Flesh, 1 Hefty Beast Bone, 1 Arteria Leaf.

Most of the items are fairly easy to find aside from the Arteria Leaf, which is another rare item itself.

Exalted Flesh can also be purchased or earned in some cases. For example, players can obtain the flesh by freeing Alexander the Warrior Jar in Limgrave.

What does Exalted Flesh do in Elden Ring?

Many consumables in Elden Ring are based on resistance or defense to some degree. However, Exalted Flesh is an item based on pure damage.

The consumable's description states that it provides a temporary boost to Physical Attack Power. This boost lasts for about 30 seconds and offers a 20% increase to overall attack power for physical-based players.

Exalted Flesh is rare, but it's worth finding and crafting in sticky situations.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh