How to create a character in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers an exhilarating gameplay experience where players must conquer challenging objectives. With its captivating RPG elements, the game enables players to experience it in their preferred style. From character customization to choosing powerful Archetypes, Remnant 2 provides various gameplay options that can keep players engaged for hours.

The character creation process in the game is easy, as it presents various templates to select from. Each template offers a specific set of options to assist you in completing the character creation process.

Remnant 2 simplifies character creation by providing a selection of templates, which can be further customized through the coloring process. Each template provided in the game is incredibly authentic, ensuring your character looks not only attractive but also exudes dominance. This article presents information on creating your ideal character in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to create a character in Remnant 2

The character creation process (Image via Gearbox Software)

Upon starting Remnant 2, you will be immediately taken to the character creation process, offering several choices. The steps for creating a character are as follows:

Body Type:

Male

Female

Voice:

Six voice options.

Face and Skin Tone:

There are eight options for the head.

You can select from eight options for skin color.

Choose from six options for eye color.

Hair Style and Color:

Select from 10 hairstyle options.

There are five facial hair options available.

10 hair color options.

Scars and Markings:

Nine options for scars

Seven options for markings

Three color options for the markings.

Hardcore Mode will come with certain instructions (Image via Gearbox Software)

You must select the options to customize your character's appearance according to your preferences. Once you've completed this character creation process, it will be successfully finished. During this process, you will come across a gameplay option called Hardcore Mode. It's essential to be cautious not to choose this option unless you intend to play Remnant 2 in that challenging difficulty mode.

Essentially, selecting Hardcore Mode will come with certain instructions and restrictions. You won't be able to join or host public games, you'll only receive rewards specific to Hardcore mode, and your gameplay will be limited to other Hardcore players.

Upon finishing the character creation process, the game will introduce a tutorial phase. This tutorial aims to familiarize you with the game's concepts by presenting specific objectives to complete. Throughout the tutorial, you'll have a partner and weapons to eliminate enemies.

Initially, the setting presents a calm ambiance, which gradually transforms into a spooky and eerie atmosphere. This shift in the atmosphere aims to evoke fear and a sense of unexpected danger. After a while, you'll find yourself surrounded by a group of deadly adversaries. Once you complete the tutorial, your adventure in the game will commence.